A-Town
Collected by Nateisha
303 Red River St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
Moonshine is a comfortable and easygoing restaurant in downtown Austin that serves some of the tastiest American comfort food in Austin. They are known for their "All You Care to Eat" Sunday Brunch starting at 9am, but their Dinner offerings are...
626 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78703, USA
Legendary food in a tiny locale. Counter cafe has what you are looking for in a Diner, creative-good-comfort food, interesting people, a great counter. Come with your newspaper or strike a conversation with the waiter. Recognized by Texas Monthly...
600 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
There's Mariachis on Fridays and an amazing selection of tropical drinks to enhance the experience of being in a truly authentic Mexican restaurant. Now in its 18th year of business in Austin, El Sol y La Luna Restaurant is a local, Latina and...
434 W 2nd St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
In the heart of the Second Street District, Violet Crown Cinema makes dinner and a movie an experience worth checking out, with four screens devoted to independent, documentary, and foreign films, great food and cocktails, and...
18300 Farm to Market Rd 1826, Driftwood, TX 78619, USA
I have dreams about the family style BBQ from the Salt Lick, it's that good. Located beneath the oak trees in a sprawling space in Driftwood, Texas, it is the perfect place to gather with friends and family and celebrate all things Texan. On the...
200 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
1500 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
My favorite thing about my neighborhood (besides the Whip In) is South Congress Avenue. It is home to my favorite coffee shop and several of my favorite restaurants (South Congress Cafe, The Woodland, Enoteca, Vespaio, etc..). There are tons of...
2131 William Barton Dr, Austin, TX 78746, USA
Texas summers are hot! When the heat hits, the people of Austin flock to the Barton Springs Pool to cool off and chill out. The $8 summer entrance fee(for nonresidents)buys you a whole day of fun. Get your hand stamped for reentry if you need to...
2809 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704, USA
310 W Willie Nelson Blvd #1B, Austin, TX 78701, USA
In the heart of downtown Austin' Second Street District, Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater (ACL Live) is an award-winning concert series that takes place in a state-of-the-art, 2,750-person capacity live music venue. The Moody serves as...
4001 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78756, USA
You need something fun do with your family? Something that involves live music, plays-capes, amazing food and a great wine/beer selection?! The Cafe at Central Market has got you covered. From local acts that will entertain the entire family to a...
1100 Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78701, USA
Since everything seems bigger in Texas, it's no surprise that the Texas State Capitolholds the title for largest state capitol building in the union (360,000 square feet of floor space in the main building!). The building is alsoquite beautiful...
