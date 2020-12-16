Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

A Taste of Canada

Sponsored by Destination Canada
When the culinary world "discovered" fusion, Canada was already familiar with the concept. The tastes of Canada incorporate French techniques & ingredients from the First Nations, plus those brought by immigrants from Africa, Asia, & Europe. When farm-to-table became popular, the tastes of Alberta ranches, British Columbia wineries, and the bounty of the Atlantic & Pacific were already commonplace. Wherever top chefs are headed next, Canada has likely done it. That's why you've got to go taste.
Save Place

Toronto

207 Queens Quay W, Toronto, ON M5J 1A7, Canada
Canada’s largest cities, Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver suffer from an embarrassment of riches, with too many top restaurants to visit in one vacation. Fortunately for the traveler determined to taste the best of the cities’ cuisine, culinary...
More Details >
Save Place

Mission Hill Winery

If you want to try the world’s best pinot noir, one of the most difficult wines to produce, you don’t need to fly to France. The Mission Hill winery in British Columbia’s Okanagan Valley has mastered the secrets of the “heartbreak grape,” and...
More Details >
Save Place

The Gourmet Route

Quebec City, QC, Canada
Along the St. Lawrence Waterway near Quebec City, the Gourmet Route will also appeal to cyclists with refined palates—though it can also, of course, be explored by car. Some 25 stops along the route include artisans producing preserves, honey, and...
More Details >
Save Place

Charlottetown

Charlottetown, PE, Canada
In the world’s second largest country by area, Prince Edward Island is the smallest province. (It’s a little smaller than Delaware, as a point of comparison.) The island may be little but it packs a big culinary punch. A green farm in the...
More Details >
Save Place

Dawson

Dawson, YT, Canada
When it comes to culinary bragging rights, fried ants and grasshoppers tacos are nothing compared to a cocktail with a dehydrated human toe. To get your official certificate as a member of the Sourtoe Cocktail Club, you’ll have to head to Dawson...
More Details >
Save Place

Rocky Mountaineer

369 Terminal Ave, Vancouver, BC V6A 4C4, Canada
No meal can compete with the scenery you’ll pass on the Rocky Mountaineer trains which travel between Vancouver and Calgary. As you climb into the soaring Canadian Rockies and take in the other-worldly blues of Lake Louise, you may not look down...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without