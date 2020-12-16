A Taste of Canada

When the culinary world "discovered" fusion, Canada was already familiar with the concept. The tastes of Canada incorporate French techniques & ingredients from the First Nations, plus those brought by immigrants from Africa, Asia, & Europe. When farm-to-table became popular, the tastes of Alberta ranches, British Columbia wineries, and the bounty of the Atlantic & Pacific were already commonplace. Wherever top chefs are headed next, Canada has likely done it. That's why you've got to go taste.