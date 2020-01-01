A Slice Of Pizza
Collected by Michela Baxter , AFAR Local Expert
1170 4th St, San Francisco, CA 94158, USA
Casey's Pizza serves New York-style, locally-sourced, and mostly organic pizzas from a truck. The owner, a East Coaster, spent a lot of time trying to replicate the pizza of his youth and has added the West Coast mandates of local and organic...
Little Italy, New York, NY 10013, USA
Held yearly in the month of September, the San Gennaro Festival is New York City's oldest religious street festival. Little Italy was the first location in America for several hundred thousand Italian immigrants who came to the U.S. in the early...
Piazza del Duomo, 56126 Pisa PI, Italy
Pisa’s famous leaning tower (the campanile of the adjacent Duomo) is part of the Piazza del Duomo, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that also includes the Duomo, baptistery and cemetery. Begun in 1173, the tower began to lean almost immediately thanks...
50 N Main St, Wallingford, CT 06492, USA
NY can't hog the title of best pizza. Head to the sleepy town of Wallingford, CT and visit Half Moon on North Main Street. Order the chicken pesto pizza. Beware: You will probably make this a habitual detour while driving on 95 or the Merritt.
490 Pacific Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
Cotogna is dangerously close to the AFAR Media offices. This rustic sister restaurant to Quince opened last year, and the roomy bar is a cozy place to sit mid-day with a double espresso served neat in a Heath Ceramics cup. The pastas are all...
Padua, Province of Padua, Italy
By far the best place I found for a quick, delicious lunch in Padua, Italy, is Brek Foccaceria on the beautiful Piazzetta Garzeria (http://www.facebook.com/pages/Focacceria-Brek-di-Padova/133180920044536). The local students especially like the...
940 S Front St, Columbus, OH 43206, USA
Local and organic eateries are plentiful nowadays. This delicious hand-crafted pizza uses cheeses, flour, and veggies from local farmers to make a perfect pizza you won't want to stop eating.
Via S. Giovanni Maggiore Pignatelli, 48, 80134 Napoli NA, Italy
Face it, you haven't really had 'real' pizza unless you jumped on a plane or train or any other type of transportation and got yourself to Napoli, in southern Italy and ordered a PIZZA! As Carly Simon sang for the James Bond movie, "Nobody Does It...
1512 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, CA 94709, USA
When my friends came to visit from abroad this was the first place I had to take them. Bay Area locals can't get enough of this co-op run, cheap, gourmet pizza! This particular pizza was a delicious combo of gruyere cheese, cilantro, garlic, corn...
Via Capodimonte, 19a, 80131 Napoli NA, Italy
This summer Eddy Bourdages, 33, and his mother, Mireille Anderson, 57, made their first trip to Italy. “We wanted to open an authentic Neapolitan wood oven pizzeria, so we went to the source,” says Bourdages. Anderson has owned L’Odyssée Bistro &...
Via Cesare Sersale, 1, 80139 Napoli NA, Italy
A Naples legend well before Julia Roberts (in Eat, Pray, Love) gave it celebrity sheen, Da Michele was opened by the Condurro family in 1930. The only pizzas are marinara and margherita, and they are pure classics. 39/081-553-9204. Read Tom...
Via Michelangelo da Caravaggio, 53, 80126 Napoli NA, Italy
New York, Tokyo, and other major cities are home to startling numbers of authentic Neapolitan pizzerias, many with ovens handmade by Neapolitan craftsmen. In those places, pizza making is definitely considered an elevated craft. Perhaps...
