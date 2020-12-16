A Self-Guided Tour of Covent Garden
Collected by Kelly Dawson , AFAR Local Expert
Covent Garden, in London's West End, is a picturesque neighborhood in the heart of the city that's best known for its ornate 19th century covered market. Dotted by renowned theaters where some of the world's best actors take the stage, there is still a nonchalant sense of community to the neighborhood: Casual pubs are within walking distance from one another, residents carry groceries next to street performers, and shoppers can roam in British and international stores.
Bedford St, London WC2E 9ED, UK
There's St. Paul's Cathedral -- you know, the one with the impressive dome overlooking the Millennium Bridge -- and then there's St. Paul's Church. Facing Covent Garden Market in a cobblestone square, St. Paul's Church has an understated...
48-49 The Market, London WC2E 8RF, UK
London is dotted with Le Pain Quotidien restaurants, but if you're looking to make one your regular hangout, take a seat at the LPQ inside Covent Garden's piazza. Overlooking Jubilee Market, the two-story Covent Garden location is an ideal space...
5 Langley St, London WC2H 9JA, UK
Bangers and mash, or fish and chips, are incredibly comforting -- especially in London's winter months. But if you're a native Southern Californian like me, or someone who grew up with great Mexican food within a 15-taquito radius, there's nothing...
St Martin's Courtyard, Slingsby Pl, London WC2E 9AB, UK
There are a few Bill's Restaurants within the Covent Garden area -- and the neighbors sure are lucky. While you can visit them all, don't worry if the St. Martin's Courtyard location is the place you take a seat at most often. Set off Long Acre's...
1 The Market, Covent Garden, London WC2E 8RA, UK
42 Tavistock St, London WC2E 7PB, UK
Although this colorful bakery is only large enough for a few tables, its displays are brimming with charming sweets. Perfectly swirled cupcakes, colorful layered cakes, golden croissants, powdered brownies, and more are displayed as though a...
Covent Garden, London, UK
There is never a dull moment at Covent Garden, a labyrinthine open space peppered with restaurants, vintage markets, craft stalls, and independent boutiques. There is festivity in the air. This is compounded by singers, magicians, and...
49 Aldwych, London WC2B 4DF, UK
Like visiting Tower Bridge or waving to the Queen at Buckingham Palace, seeing a production in the West End is a defining London attraction. Even if you don’t have a stack of playbills stashed away at home, and you never meekly recited a line in a...
21-22, Maiden Ln, London WC2E 7NA, UK
It dubs itself as “the largest pub in London,” but size is deceiving when you take a seat inside the Porterhouse. A short walk from Covent Garden’s piazza, this pub is divided into twelve levels that all share an industrial theme. Copper-hued...
13A The Piazza, West End, London WC2E 8HD, UK
... he's going to want another cookie to go with it. If you're at Ben's Cookies, you're in luck. Founded about 30 years ago by an Englishman in Oxfordshire (say that 10 times fast), Ben's Cookies has a handful of locations around the United...
5 Garrick St, London WC2E 9AR, UK
There aren’t a lot of days in London when frozen yogurt seems like a good idea – usually your objective will be to stay warm. But, whether you’re taking advantage of the all-too-few blistering days in the city, or you’re willing to take the risk...
33 Rose St, London WC2E 9EB, UK
Other than the fact that it’s just nice to see sunshine after a gray winter, the great thing about summer in London is that pubs let you drink outside. (You can do this year-round, but if you want a watered down beer, try doing this in the rainy...
11-13 Shelton St, London WC2H 9JN, UK
A junction of seven streets that meet at a humble column, Seven Dials is a hub of vintage shops, specialty stores, cozy pubs, and edgy salons in Covent Garden. Since this is a neighborhood known for its high-end labels, Seven Dials is the place to...
