A Self-Guided Tour of Covent Garden

Covent Garden, in London's West End, is a picturesque neighborhood in the heart of the city that's best known for its ornate 19th century covered market. Dotted by renowned theaters where some of the world's best actors take the stage, there is still a nonchalant sense of community to the neighborhood: Casual pubs are within walking distance from one another, residents carry groceries next to street performers, and shoppers can roam in British and international stores.