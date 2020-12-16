A Road With Many Destinations

If you think that Spain’s Camino de Santiago was a single road followed by medieval pilgrims bound for Santiago de Compostela, you may be surprised to learn it was, in reality, a network of routes. The Camino Francés is the most famous of them followed by the Camino del Norte, which hugs the coast, passing through untouched wilderness and fascinating cities. If you are in search of culture or active adventures, to find yourself or find new friends, the Camino del Norte will lead you there.