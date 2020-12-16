A Road With Many Destinations

Where are you going?
If you think that Spain’s Camino de Santiago was a single road followed by medieval pilgrims bound for Santiago de Compostela, you may be surprised to learn it was, in reality, a network of routes. The Camino Francés is the most famous of them followed by the Camino del Norte, which hugs the coast, passing through untouched wilderness and fascinating cities. If you are in search of culture or active adventures, to find yourself or find new friends, the Camino del Norte will lead you there.
San Sebastián

Okendo Kalea, 1, 20004 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
San Sebastian, near the start of the Camino del Norte, was established in the Middle Ages and pilgrims would have passed near here on their way to the shrine of St. James. They would surely be surprised, however, by the food served today in its...
Guggenheim Museum

Abandoibarra Etorb., 2, 48009 Bilbo, Bizkaia, Spain
From the cave paintings at Altamira to the Guggenheim in Bilbao, the entire history of Western art is represented along the Camino del Norte. The colorful and realistic portrayals of animal figures in the caves of Altamira are world famous, though...
Cantabrian Coast

Calle Madrid, 18, 39340 Suances, Cantabria, Spain
As you walk the Camino, you’ll get to see the surf crashing into the shore along the Bay of Biscay. If rather than just admire it from afar, you decide you want to get a closer look at those waves, the coast has some of Spain’s best surf spots....
Gijón

Calle Río de Oro, 3, 33209 Gijón, Asturias, Spain
The villages and cities along the Camino del Norte predate the existence of Spain itself, and your journey will take you to historic, vanished kingdoms: Navarre, Castille, Asturias. When you walk ten miles along the Camino del Norte, you may...
Picos de Europa

Asturias, Spain
With its alpine karsts, glacial lakes, and hilltop woods, it’s no wonder Picos de Europa was the first designated national park in Spain. Occupying a remote area on Spain’s northern coast, the park celebrates its centenary in 2018. Join avid...
Ribadeo

Estrada Amador Fernández, 7, 27700 Ribadeo, Lugo, Spain
For many travelers on the Camino, the fondest memories aren’t of the places or the sights, it’s the friendships formed en route to Santiago. Around 200,000 people follow all the different routes of the Camino each year. They come from every corner...
Balneario Caldas de Besaya

Lugar Barrio las Caldas de Besaya, 13, 39408 Las Caldas de Besaya, Cantabria, Spain
Some of Spain’s most famous hot springs and spas are found along the Camino. Even if few medieval pilgrims would have stopped to relax in the thermal waters at Cestona (Zestoa, in Basque) and enjoy the pine-scented air here, that doesn’t mean you...
