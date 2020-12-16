A perfect day in oslo
Collected by Alexandra Redisch , AFAR Local Expert
A mini fjord cruise, a walk with Ibsen, and a stop for coffee at a jazz café...
Karl Johans gate 31, 0159 Oslo, Norway
From the royal ambience of the lobby (bedecked with Murano glass chandeliers and a grand piano) to the classical elegance of the rooms, the Grand Hotel Oslo pulls out all the stops in making guests feel like visiting dignitaries—which should...
Karl Johans gate 47, 0162 Oslo, Norway
This often overlooked clock is a true gem for Ibsen fanatics. On display in the Domus Academica, the legal faculty of the University of Oslo, is the very clock that Ibsen synchronized his watch to every day for many years. Each day, Ibsen would...
Universitetsgata 13, 0164 Oslo, Norway
Established in 1837, Nasjonalgalleriet (The National Gallery) houses the country’s largest public collection of paintings, drawings, and sculptures. The focus is mainly on Norwegian art, featuring works by Munch (his perhaps most famous work, The...
Rådhusbrygge 2, 0160 Oslo, Norway
If you fancy seeing Oslo by boat, the "Hop on hop off’" fjord cruise is a great option. Passengers sail around the fjord, starting from City Hall and passing by Akershus Fortress, the Opera House, the museums on Bygdøy and Tjuvholmen (all these...
Grensen 8, 0159 Oslo, Norway
The secluded entrance from busy Grensen Street leads you into an almost Parisian courtyard where jazz cafe Bare Jazz is located. Friendly atmosphere that welcomes all kinds of people, with a record shop on the ground floor and a coffee shop on the...
0150 Oslo, Norway
This 700 year old fortress lies nestled by the Oslo fjord, still quite imposing even though lots of modern buildings have shot up all around it. The remains of the Medieval Akershus Castle lies within the fortress walls, once home to Norwegian...
Stortingsgata 24/26, 0117 Oslo, Norway
If you walk along the pavement on the trail that stretches from the Ibsen Museum to his favourite watering hole, the Grand Café, you will see one of the most accessible art collections in the country. Ibsen Sitat (Ibsen quotes) consists of 69...
Stranden 30, 0250 Oslo, Norway
"Onda" means "wave" in Spanish, and it’s certainly an apt name for this (mainly) seafood-based restaurant situated on trendy Aker Brygge. Onda is divided into two parts: Onda Sea and Onda Grill, each focusing on the best within the seafood and...
Holmens gate 1, 0250 Oslo, Norway
Latter is Oslo’s main comedy stage, and is centrally located on Aker Brygge. There are several stages, as well as a restaurant and bar. Several famous stand-up comedians have made names for themselves here, and comedians of all genres and fame...
