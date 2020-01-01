Where are you going?
A Perfect Day in Glasgow

Collected by Duncan Forgan , AFAR Local Expert
A perfect day in Scotland's largest city can take on a number of different permutations. This particular schedule though is a classic mix of lowbrow, highbrow, and a few things in between. With a judiciously sourced cooked breakfast providing the foundation for the day, the itinerary veers its way around a contemporary arts hub, a fascinating kinetic theater, and some of the city's best shops. With Scottish culinary treats providing ballast, the journey concludes with a few well deserved drams.
Tchai-Ovna House of Tea

42 Otago Ln, Glasgow G12 8PB, UK
Any tea aficionado best sharpen their sleuthing abilities and set out to find Tchai-Ovna. Squirrelled away on a residential street in the Glasgow Uni ’hood, this cosy tea house is a welcome reprieve from the damp cold that seats itself into your...
Ox and Finch

910 Sauchiehall St, Glasgow G3 7TF, UK
If one area has dramatically transformed into Glasgow’s latest dining destination, it’s Finnieston. Once a rather nondescript district between the stylish West End and the City Centre, Finnieston is now the place to go, whether for...
Greggs

164 Buchanan St, Glasgow G1 2LW, UK
“Let’s have a Greggs!” This refrain is certainly something you may overhear while roaming the rather handsome streets of Glasgow. Is Greggs a chain? Yes. Does Greggs have a rather ubiquitous presence? Certainly. Did somehow I find myself back...
Princes Square

Princes Square, 48 Buchanan St, Glasgow G1 3JN, UK
A restored Victorian atrium space with boutique shops and restaurants, Princes Square is a key shopping destination on one of the busiest retail streets in the United Kingdom. The mall is set across four levels, with fashion options ranging from...
Glasgow Botanic Gardens

730 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G12 0UE, UK
The Gaelic translation of Glasgow, Glaschu, literally means “dear green place”—an appropriate name for a city which boasts over 90 parks and gardens within its city boundaries. A fantastic example of this is the sprawling Botanic Gardens, which...
Gusto & Relish

729-731 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2AA, UK
The Scottish penchant for fried food is well known, but Glasgow's best cooked breakfasts are growing ever more sophisticated. A case in point is Gusto and Relish in the city's southside which uses only the best quality ingredients from local...
