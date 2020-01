The Best Things to Do in Auckland

Grab some breakfast and do a bit of shopping at Ponsonby Central before spending some time outside at Waitemata Harbour in Auckland, the perfectly-nicknamed "City of Sails." Later, go ziplining on Waiheke Island. Then head back to downtown Auckland for a meal and drinks in the Kingsland neighborhood before taking in an All Blacks rugby game at Eden Park. Even if you don't understand the rules of rugby, the team's pre-game haka will turn you into an instant fan.