A Moonlight Over Paris-inspired walking tour

With few exceptions, the places that appear in Moonlight Over Paris can still be found today, although most of them have undergone a number of transformations over the years. What follows is a brief guide to the City of Lights as experienced by Helena, Sam and their friends, and if you squint a little, and close your ears to the sounds of 21st-century life, you should be able to imagine yourself back among the Lost Generation in the early 1920s.