A Luxury Bath
Collected by Sia Alexander
To immerse one's body into a singular pool of water is to release one's soul from the gravity of the world's obsessions.
60 Jangchungdan-ro, Jangchungdong 2(i)-ga, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Treatments at the Banyan Tree Club and Spa Seoul draw on regional therapies and ingredients. Banyan Tree’s green tea bath treatment was inspired by the bathing rituals of jjimjilbangs—Korean public bathhouses. Korean green tea is rich in...
Nordurljosavegur 9, 240 Grindavík, Iceland
Iceland’s largest and most famous geothermal spa lies around an hour outside Reykjavik, quite close to Keflavik Airport. With a dramatic setting amidst large black lava boulders, the steam-filled, creamy-blue pool area is a striking and surreal...
31 Avenue George V, 75008 Paris, France
With the smallest room a sprawling 400 square feet, and suites and public spaces filled with original 18th- and 19th-century art and antiques, the George V, flagship of the Four Seasons chain, lives up to its billing as a palace, an official...
Λίμνη Βουλιαγμένης, Vouliagmeni 166 71, Greece
For a rejuvenating hot soak, head to Lake Vouliagmeni. Contrary to its murky appearance, the minerals in this spa are constantly being replenished by the upwelling of water from springs below. Known among Greeks for its therapeutic properties, a...
222 W Broadway, New York, NY 10013, USA
I stumbled into Sweet Lily's in TriBeCa with a friend on the kind of day that a good pampering session is really needed. It's not often I treat myself to a pedicure but I couldn't have been more happy that I did that day. (So happy in fact, I've...
Sabi Sands Game Reserve, Kruger National Park, Hazyview, 1242, South Africa
An award-winning hotel company, Singita is lauded not only for its luxurious properties but also for its dedication to the environment and uplifting communities. To reach Singita Boulders Lodge, guests can fly direct from Johannesburg to Sabi Sand...
88 Franklin St, New York, NY 10013, USA
Part Roman bath, part Turkish hammam, part massage parlor—it all adds up to a restorative haven in the concrete jungle that is Manhattan. Aire is part of a chain that started in Seville, Spain, and every location is specially chosen to...
1741ｰ42 Yawatano, Itō, Shizuoka 413-0232, Japan
THE CRISP COTTON YUKATA ROBErubs gently against my skin as I walk out of the ryokan, a traditional Japanese inn, into the brisk evening air. I cross a tiny bridge, a gentle wind tousling the peach trees and swaying the golden lanterns that light...
Dunmore Town, The Bahamas
Venturing to the other side of Harbour Island, I stumbled into The Landing just when they were beginning to infuse a new batch of Afro Head vodkas and rums by hand. Brilliant timing! I was quickly invited to partake in a little side-by-side...
Pristine, untouched and unforgettable: There's no other way to describe this natural park just off the northeast coast of St. Croix. Walking trails crisscross the expanse through frangipani and tamarind trees and cacti to beautiful...
Lake Manyara, Tanzania
The baboons were everywhere. I know most people were looking for the big animals...the elephants and rhinos and zebras (all of which we saw). But this baboon with her little one made me feel how much alike we are...compassion wins over all.
Jimbaran, South Kuta, Badung Regency, Bali, Indonesia
One of the top properties in southern Bali, the Four Seasons at Jimbaran Bay is laid out like a Balinese villagethat tumbles down to the sea. Villas are separated into clusters of 20 to 25 thatched-roof units enclosed by a courtyard wall, making...
2640 Little Bay, 2640, Anguilla
Sometimes the best way to cool down in the Caribbean is to heat things up! And nothing spells relief like a dip in the Ani Villas hot tub – perched on the edge of a cliff overlooking secluded Little Bay Beach, Anguilla.
875 Bordeaux Way, Napa, CA 94558, USA
Spending a day at a spa was something that never crossed my mind until I heard about the day spa at the Meritage Resort and Spa just outside Napa, California. I decided to give it a go and emerged a believer. Spa Terra is built in a cave under a...
65 Tavern Rd, Irvington, VA 22480, USA
This is a peaceful spot to land when you want to soak up the tranquil breezes off the Chesapeake Bay. Head down south and enjoy a quaint stay in this hopeful little town still showing forth the glory of its historic roots. Grab a bicycle from the...
