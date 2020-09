A Local's Guide to Mexico City

Here you will find the best of Mexico City, according to a local guide. Sprawling Mexico City can be overwhelming until travelers start exploring its unique, beautiful neighborhoods. Locally recommend neighborhood, San Ángel, once served as a country retreat for city people, and it still has a sedate, rarefied atmosphere that sets it apart from the city’s buzz. Once you arrive in Mexico City, you will definitely want to follow this local guide.