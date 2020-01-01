Where are you going?
A Local's Guide to East London

Collected by Afar Magazine
See this revitalized Olympic neighborhood through the eyes of a resident.
Brick Lane

91 Brick Ln, London E1 6QR, UK
It was Bangladeshi and Jewish immigrants who put East London’s Brick Lane on the map with affordable, authentic bagel shops and curry houses that still draw late-night crowds to the area. But these days it’s also a creative hub, with...
Columbia Road Flower Market

Columbia Rd, London E2 7RG, UK
Columbia Road is London’s main flower market. On Sundays, it’s totally filled with flowers. It’s an amazing place.—Sophie Howarth Columbia Road Sundays, 8 a.m.–3 p.m. This story appeared in the Premier 2009 issue. See all ofSophie Howarth’s...
The Royal Oak

73 Columbia Rd, London E2 7RG, UK
There’s a lovely little courtyard behind the Royal Oak. On a Sunday morning, you can get coffee from the pub, tucked away from the flower market. —Sophie Howarth See all ofSophie Howarth’s favorite places in Shoreditch.
Labour and Wait

85 Redchurch St, Shoreditch, London E2 7DJ, UK
There’s a lovely street called Cheshire Street. Labour and Wait sells old-fashioned homewares: twine and string and gardening tools and glasses, all beautifully laid out like a ’50s housewares store. —Sophie Howarth 44/(0) 20-7729-6253. This story...
Shoreditch

Shoreditch, London N1 6BY, UK
With a lot of family and friends in the southwest part of the city, London is in some ways my second home. But in visits over the last few years, it was rare that I would stumble upon the sort of casual cool you find so easily in Brooklyn. This...
