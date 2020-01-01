A Local's Guide to Barcelona
Collected by Chris Ciolli , AFAR Local Expert
List View
Map View
Overflowing with great works of art by amazing artists like Guadí, Picasso, and Miró, Barcelona is more than meets the eye. Beyond historic buildings, and museums crowded with masterpieces, there are tiny shops in quirky neighborhoods like El Born, the Gothic Quarter, and Gracia, not to mention Las Arenas shopping mall--housed in a former bull-fighting ring. For the foodies, elegant restaurants and cozy bars for a multi-course meal, or a quick tapa are everywhere.
Save Place
08034 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain
This is a great place for some down time in Barcelona. Located close to the University of Barcelona's Campus on Diagonal, and children's hospital Sant Joan de Deu, this park is a beautiful place for a stroll, or to sit outside and play with your...
Save Place
Pedralbes, Barcelona, Spain
Visit Pavellons Güell, a somewhat lesser-known Gaudi masterpiece in Barcelona's posh Pedralbes neighborhood. Especially spectacular is the property's wrought-iron dragon gate, it's writing serpentine form strongly resembling a cross between a bat...
Save Place
Parc de Montjuïc, s/n, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
The Barcelona-born artist Joan Miró (1893–1983) enlisted architect and friend Josep Lluís Sert to design this modern, light-filled museum devoted to his works. Built in 1975 and expanded in later years, the galleries house 200 paintings, 180...
Save Place
C. d'Aristides Maillol, 12, 08028 Barcelona, Spain
Even if you can’t attend a match, you can still imagine the crowds cheering on the home team at the Football Club Barcelona’s stadium, admire a shrine to Argentine superstar Leo Messi and learn about the history of Barcelona’s...
Save Place
La Barceloneta, Barcelona, Spain
The city’s old fishing quarter, Barceloneta, is a warren of narrow residential streets dotted with classic family-owned seafood restaurants. The neighborhood is charming, if a bit scruffy, but its biggest asset is its proximity to Barcelona’s...
Save Place
Plaça Comercial, 12, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
Inside this 1876 market, you can see the footprint of 18th century Barcelona and read about what life was like before the city’s siege during the War of Spanish Succession. The airy iron and glass market, modeled on Parisian architecture is the...
Save Place
Avinguda del Portal de l'Àngel, 27, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
My first shopping recommendation goes for the turrón (spanish nougat). I just love them. It's very sweet (like the arabic baklava). I suggest you have them with unsweeten tea. Spanish people have turrón for Christmas. But we can buy them all year...
Save Place
Some of the best tapas I had in Barcelona where at a place called La Flauta. This restaurant has been around for years and came highly recommended by a local guide. Not only did I love the food and plan a work lunch there, but I also went back on...
Save Place
Baixada del Monestir, 9, 08034 Barcelona, Spain
This Gothic monastery houses collections from Barcelona's City History Museum, but if you've got only an hour orso, skip the exhibits in favor of a walk around. Founded by King James II of Aragon in 1326, the monastery (or monestir in Catalan) is...
Save Place
Av. de Rius i Taulet, 1, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Who cares if it's a Barcelona cliché. Give in to the urge and get to Plaça d'Espanya to see the Magic Fountain show. It's always crowded, but everyone should see it at least once, and it's free. The show is especially gorgeous during the closing...
Save Place
Pla de la Seu, s/n, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Barcelona's Fira de Santa Llúcia may not be as big or diverse as some of the Christmas Markets in other parts of Europe, but it has some very unique decorations. There's the Caganer, a long-time figure in Catalan nativity scenes, that's most often...
Save Place
La Rambla, 65, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Amble down La Rambla, stopping to admire fresh flowers, original artwork, and Barcelona souvenirs at your leisure. Watch living statues come to life when you drop a euro in their cups—most will pose with passersby, for a price, of course. Keep an...
Save Place
Gran Via de les Corts Catalanes, 749, 08013 Barcelona, Spain
See a concert or watch acrobats swing from great heights in this beautiful early 20th century bull-fighting ring. If you're passionate about bull-fighting culture, La Monumental is also home to Barcelona's Bull-fighting Museum (Museo Taurino)...
Save Place
Carrer de Marlet, 5, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Head to the Gothic Quarter—once home to Barcelona's storied Jewish neighborhood, ElCall—and look for theSinagoga Major (Major Synagogue). The museum, built on the site of the city's oldest temple, is only two rooms, but it contains a stadium's...
Save Place
Pla de la Seu, s/n, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
While the unfinished Sagrada Familia is perhaps Barcelona’s most famous church, its cathedral is Santa Eulàlia, a Gothic church constructed between the 13th to 15th centuries. Its neo-Gothic facade was built over the original exterior...
Save Place
La Rambla, Barcelona, Spain
Shortly after we arrived in Plaça del Pi in Barcelona's Barri Gòtic, so did a parade of gigantes and castellers. The latter (who name comes from the Catalonian word for castles) climb upon one another to build human towers. The tradition goes back...
Save Place
Plaça Portal de la pau, s/n, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
Constructed for the 1888 Universal Exposition, El Mirador de Colom reminds locals and visitors alike that Spain’s Catholic Kings, Isabella and Ferdinand, received Columbus in Barcelona after his first trip to the Americas. A 24-foot statue of the...
Save Place
Carrer de Valldonzella, 2, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
Based in Barcelona since 1992, Holala! Plaza is the best Barcelona shop for vintage clothes, furniture, video games, accessories, books and more. It's hard to leave empty-handed, but even if you don't have cash to spare, stop by to check out their...
Save Place
Edifici Capitanía, S/N, 08005 Barcelona, Spain
An evening run along Barcelona's Olympic port takes you past iconic sights like the enormous bronze whale made by Frank Gehry and also surprising sights like huge, intricately carved sand sculptures. In addition to this impressive castle, I saw a...
Save Place
Carrer de la Marina, 253, 08013 Barcelona, Spain
The art nouveau buildings of Antoni Gaudí, the 19th-century architect whose works are some of Barcelona’s most iconic sights, can be seen throughout Catalonia, but Barcelona has the best examples of his genius at work. Former...
Save Place
Carrer del Bruc, 162, 08037 Barcelona, Spain
On any visit to Barcelona, a trip through the city's charming Gothic Quarter shouldn't be missed. You'll find everything there from historic buildings and fun shops to entertaining street performers and delicious restaurants like this one. I love...
Save Place
Passeig de Gràcia, 92, 08008 Barcelona, Spain
The mysterious rooftop of Casa Mila both charms and haunts visitors. The glorious October sky above frames the organic forms, each sculpted face watching as I creep up and down the rolling ramps. Children can't resist playing here, and fortunately...
Save Place
La Rambla, 91, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
As you enter Barcelona's famous Mercat de Sant Josep de La Boqueria from La Rambla, one of the first stalls you encounter is Tocineria Marcos, purveyors of Iberico ham and a stunning array of other cured, cooked, and fresh meats. It's just one of...
Save Place
La Rambla, 58, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Learn to cook traditional dishes, and modern twists on old favorites, with the chefs at Barcelona Cooking. Sign up for an evening cooking class and learn to prepare dishes like seafood paella and Crema Catalana (the Catalan version of Creme...
Save Place
Carrer de Muntadas, 1, 08014 Barcelona, Spain
Adjacent to Barcelona's main train station, Sants, this park is a great place to kill some time while you're waiting for the next train to Costa Brava. With plenty of benches, a massive reflecting pool, fountains and a life-size metal dragon...
Save Place
Moll d'Espanya, del Port Vell, s/n, 08039 Barcelona, Spain
Love underwater creatures but not up for snorkeling or scuba? Barcelona's aquarium, located in the port area, may be your solution—and for travelers with kids, it's a great indoor option on those rare rainy days in the Catalan capital. Kids can...
Save Place
Carrer d'Elisabets, 2, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
Grown in Galicia but available all over the country in the summer, 'pimientos de padrón' are little green peppers that are one of the most popular seasonal tapas in Spain. If you're in Barcelona, one of the best place to try this...
Save Place
Carrer de la Diputació, 249, 08007 Barcelona, Spain
This ultramodern space—part wine bar, part restaurant—has a daunting wine list with more than 3,000 labels, plus a rotating list of 50 that you can try by the glass before committing to a full bottle. Skip the iPad and put yourself...
Save Place
Fusta'm is a small and inviting space to search out unique housewares and furniture. Unlike other shops in Barcelona selling similar wares, there's plenty of space to move around, and everything is carefully restored and repaired by staff. That...
Save Place
Carrer de Joaquín Costa, 62, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever