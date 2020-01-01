A Local's Guide to Barcelona

Overflowing with great works of art by amazing artists like Guadí, Picasso, and Miró, Barcelona is more than meets the eye. Beyond historic buildings, and museums crowded with masterpieces, there are tiny shops in quirky neighborhoods like El Born, the Gothic Quarter, and Gracia, not to mention Las Arenas shopping mall--housed in a former bull-fighting ring. For the foodies, elegant restaurants and cozy bars for a multi-course meal, or a quick tapa are everywhere.