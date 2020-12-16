A little bit of this, a little bit of that
Collected by Alison Abbott , AFAR Local Expert
A few highlights from trips as I'm just getting started on Afar.
What better way to finish off some heavy carbo loading, then light, delicious lemon gelato? Fragrant and citrusy, it was the perfect refresher before we walked thru the rest of San Gimiagnano.
Panchnath Plot, Sadar, Rajkot, Gujarat 360001, India
The best laid plans with international travel always seem to get disrupted. After our flight from Mumbai to Bhuj was cancelled, we ended up in Rajkot {something to do with border and Pakistan} . Traveling on an Indiana Jones type bus the rest of...
Nantucket, MA, USA
Anytime you are given the opportunity to have fish right out of the ocean and you know it's origin-please take it my friends! This delicious fluke salad was like an out of body experience. Right off a local day boat and combined with micro greens...
Every morning, the Eco-friendly Park Hotel offers an amazing selection of fresh in season juices. I tried a new mix each day, but my favorite combo was carrot, watermelon and cucumber.
The ritual early morning feeding of the gulls at Essaouria's waterfront.
50050 Varna, Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Is there any more perfect way to rendezvous with friends than the morning cafe ritual?
1, Anandilal P Marg, Dhobi Ghat, Shanti Nagar, Lower Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400011, India
This astonishing human-powered Laundromat near Mahalaxmi Station is where scores of dhobis (laundrymen) bring dirty clothes from homes and hotels from all over the city each morning to clean them by hand in big open-air troughs. It’s an...
Bhuj, Gujarat, India
Women routinely spend hours gathering firewood. A daily ritual in Bhuj and other areas of India.
Nantucket, MA, USA
Every year our family rendezvous takes place at sunset on Cisco Beach in July.
Bhuj, Gujarat, India
When an afternoon walk turned into half a day, there was no way I could make it back to the hotel {believe me when I say I use the term loosely } on foot. The tiny village was much larger than expected. Nothing to do but call in local...
