A Guide to Summer in Paris
Collected by Lindsey Tramuta , AFAR Contributor
As locals decamp to beachy destinations in France and beyond during the summer months, visitors descend on the capital ready to take advantage of lush parks and late sunsets. Every corner of Paris comes alive under the sun's warm glow—an experience you won't want to miss. Live it up with these top tips.
Paris is without question one of the best picnic cities. The only challenge is finding a park or garden that allows you to sit on the grass. To keep the land looking lush and pristine, guards mill about to police picnickers sprawled on off-limits...
Hanging out around train stations in major cities is rarely a wise idea but an outdoor café near the Gare de l'Est in Paris should be considered a worthy exception. Café A, a secret garden bar and restaurant, awaits beyond the threshold of the...
The Jardin des Serres d'Auteuil is a splendid botanical garden in the 16th arrondissement (within the Bois de Boulogne) and was first developed under Louis XV in 1761. It was later abandoned and reacquired by the city of Paris and became a...
From mid-July to mid-August, the banks of the Seine river in Paris begin to resemble the south as 6,000 tons of sand is hauled in for Paris Plage, the capital's makeshift tropical getaway that spans 3 kilometers. Now in its twelfth year, 'Paris...
Paris has played host to international jazz musicians since the roaring twenties and became a veritable movement in large part thanks to Josephine Baker who made the rounds singing in cabaret bars in Pigalle. From there, the genre's legends found...
Thelocationfor the most charmingscenes in the movieAmélie, this once-forgotten neighborhood is now a destination for the young and fun-loving. As soon as the weather turns warm, picnickers line the paths along this 19th-century waterway, watching...
See our full list of Where to Go in 2015. Mayor Bertrand Delanoë's storybook vision of Paris is finally coming to life. After a year of construction, the banks of the Seine river are reopening to the public this month, now free from the din of...
Most visitors venture to the Marais for two things: falafel and shopping. I go for the gelato. Unlike the majority of Italian ice cream shops who brandish their mountainous flavors in the windows to entice passersby, Pozzetto (Italian owned and...
Built on top of the site of a former Citroën manufacturing plant, Parc André Citroën is a unique concept park space. On the site of the former plant are six "Serial Gardens" were designed to associate with a day of the week, an element, a metal, a...
Just east of the magnificent buttresses of the Cathédrale Notre Dame, across the Pont Saint-Louis, lies an island sanctuary in the middle of this chic, bustling city: Île Saint-Louis. The one-way streets are narrow, with views of the Seine River...
Before the French Revolution, this park used to be the site of the Royal Palace. Today, the garden, which separates the Louvre from Place de la Concorde, is a place where Parisians and tourists stroll amid Rodin and Maillol statues or relax...
“People can either be over-the-top romantic about Paris, or they think life is ridiculous here,” saysDavid Lebovitz.“I try to strike a middle ground.” Lebovitz, an American, worked for 13 years in the pastry department at Chez Panisse in Berkeley,...
