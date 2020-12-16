Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

A Guide to Summer in Paris

Collected by Lindsey Tramuta , AFAR Contributor
As locals decamp to beachy destinations in France and beyond during the summer months, visitors descend on the capital ready to take advantage of lush parks and late sunsets. Every corner of Paris comes alive under the sun's warm glow—an experience you won't want to miss. Live it up with these top tips.
Save Place

Le Saut Du Loup

107 Rue de Rivoli, 75001 Paris, France
Paris is without question one of the best picnic cities. The only challenge is finding a park or garden that allows you to sit on the grass. To keep the land looking lush and pristine, guards mill about to police picnickers sprawled on off-limits...
More Details >
Save Place

Le café A

Maison de l'Architecture, 148 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Martin, 75010 Paris, France
Hanging out around train stations in major cities is rarely a wise idea but an outdoor café near the Gare de l'Est in Paris should be considered a worthy exception. Café A, a secret garden bar and restaurant, awaits beyond the threshold of the...
More Details >
Save Place

Jardins des Serres d'Auteuil

3 Avenue de la Porte d'Auteuil, 75016 Paris, France
The Jardin des Serres d'Auteuil is a splendid botanical garden in the 16th arrondissement (within the Bois de Boulogne) and was first developed under Louis XV in 1761. It was later abandoned and reacquired by the city of Paris and became a...
More Details >
Save Place

Pont Neuf

75001 Paris, France
From mid-July to mid-August, the banks of the Seine river in Paris begin to resemble the south as 6,000 tons of sand is hauled in for Paris Plage, the capital's makeshift tropical getaway that spans 3 kilometers. Now in its twelfth year, 'Paris...
More Details >
Save Place

Parc de la Villette

211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris, France
Paris has played host to international jazz musicians since the roaring twenties and became a veritable movement in large part thanks to Josephine Baker who made the rounds singing in cabaret bars in Pigalle. From there, the genre's legends found...
More Details >
Save Place

Canal St.-Martin

Thelocationfor the most charmingscenes in the movieAmélie, this once-forgotten neighborhood is now a destination for the young and fun-loving. As soon as the weather turns warm, picnickers line the paths along this 19th-century waterway, watching...
More Details >
Save Place

Le Pont Royal

See our full list of Where to Go in 2015. Mayor Bertrand Delanoë's storybook vision of Paris is finally coming to life. After a year of construction, the banks of the Seine river are reopening to the public this month, now free from the din of...
More Details >
Save Place

Pozzetto

39 Rue du Roi de Sicile, 75004 Paris, France
Most visitors venture to the Marais for two things: falafel and shopping. I go for the gelato. Unlike the majority of Italian ice cream shops who brandish their mountainous flavors in the windows to entice passersby, Pozzetto (Italian owned and...
More Details >
Save Place

Parc André Citroën

2 Rue Cauchy, 75015 Paris, France
Built on top of the site of a former Citroën manufacturing plant, Parc André Citroën is a unique concept park space. On the site of the former plant are six "Serial Gardens" were designed to associate with a day of the week, an element, a metal, a...
More Details >
Save Place

Île Saint-Louis

Île Saint-Louis, 75004 Paris, France
Just east of the magnificent buttresses of the Cathédrale Notre Dame, across the Pont Saint-Louis, lies an island sanctuary in the middle of this chic, bustling city: Île Saint-Louis. The one-way streets are narrow, with views of the Seine River...
More Details >
Save Place

Tuileries Garden

Place de la Concorde, 75001 Paris, France
Before the French Revolution, this park used to be the site of the Royal Palace. Today, the garden, which separates the Louvre from Place de la Concorde, is a place where Parisians and tourists stroll amid Rodin and Maillol statues or relax...
More Details >
Save Place

Champs-Élysées

Champs-Élysées, Paris, France
“People can either be over-the-top romantic about Paris, or they think life is ridiculous here,” saysDavid Lebovitz.“I try to strike a middle ground.” Lebovitz, an American, worked for 13 years in the pastry department at Chez Panisse in Berkeley,...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without