Home to some of the country's most striking mountain scenery, this region includes the Lauterbrunnental–a nature preserve with 72 cascading waterfalls. (The park's name, in German, means "many fountains.") The Schilthorn, which served as a location for the 1969 James Bond film "On Her Majesty's Secret Service" is also home to Bond World 007, a new museum celebrating the international man of mystery.