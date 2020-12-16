A Guide to Portland
Collected by Allison Murray , AFAR Contributor
Portland is the ultimate destination for the foodie at heart. Here, restaurants nestled on streets lined with artisan coffeehouses give way to a lively nightlife. It’s also blessed with beautiful geography, allowing for escapes into nature and downtown river views.
Save Place
61 SE Yamhill St, Portland, OR 97214, USA
Hair of the Dog was the most fun (and perhaps the most risky) stop on our Portland bicycle brewery tour. The beers are delicious, unique, and each named after the brewers—which makes it especially fun to get a flight and compare them. I liked...
Save Place
1243 SW Jefferson St, Portland, OR 97201, USA
Having the best Thai joint in Portland so close to home is a blessing and a curse. Thai Chili Jam always serves fresh, authentic meals with comfortable surroundings that make me feel at home, even when I "eat in." Start with the fresh salad rolls;...
Save Place
1005 W Burnside St, Portland, OR 97209, USA
An iconic name in Portland retail—as well as among readers who have never been to the city—Powell’s has multiple locations on both sides of the Willamette. The downtown store remains the one best suited for visitors to explore,...
Save Place
701 SW 6th Ave, Portland, OR 97205, USA
We all love a free tour and this introduction to Portland was a perfect one. What’s the tour, you ask? Well, it’s the Secrets of Portlandia tour of course! The walk covers all of the weird facts, sites, and signs that make Portland the crazy fun...
Save Place
900 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214, USA
This is a beautiful bike shop in the Hawthorne neighborhood catering to the conventional —and the not-so-standard—two-wheel transport. I was astounded at some of the new "looks" in cycling. It's eye candy even to the most disinterested shopper....
Save Place
1752 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214, USA
If you are looking for locally-sourced Pacific Northwest cuisine in a beautiful room, then look no further than Castagna. Order off the menu or try the 10-course tasting menu for a sampling of all the Pacific Northwest has to offer. Everything...
Save Place
1015 NW Everett St, Portland, OR 97209, USA
If you enjoy drinking cocktails, you'll like the Teardrop Lounge. If you enjoy seeing them made, you'll like it even more. It was pure fluke that when we arrived, the only seats remaining were the two barstools next to the wait-station, and we...
Save Place
609 SW Washington St, Portland, OR 97205, USA
For a fun (and manly) experience in Portland, save your haircut for your trip and get it cut—and throw in an old-style shave—at Y Chrome and total man cave just for the guys. Play a game of pool, have a beer, or check out ESPN while you wait for...
Save Place
3808 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97227, USA
This is a fantastic coffee shop with outstanding chai lattes and sprawling outdoor patio space (decorated in welcoming shiny silver and bursts of orange). On the inside, there is a very comfortable grey couch where you can use Wi-Fi to your heart’...
Save Place
3303 S Bond Ave, Portland, OR 97239, USA
The tram gives Portland visitors stunning views of the city, river, and mountains beyond. Grab the streetcar from downtown out to the waterfront. You're delivered to the lower terminal for the three-minute ride carrying you 3,300 feet at 20 MPH to...
Save Place
704 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97210, USA
Dick's culinary journey in PDX is an exacting evolution. After his venture with the successful Laughing Planet, he took his passion for healthy, locally sourced food into the Kitchen to deliver an instant classic. Hip, innovative, fresh. It's all...
Save Place
2035 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211, USA
Save Place
239 NW Everett St, Portland, OR 97209, USA
The Lan Su Chinese Gardens is a lovely place to regain some inner peace and admire the gorgeous gardens. The name of the garden comes from the relationship between sister cities Portland and Suzhou. Sounds from both Portland and Suzhou are...
Save Place
NW 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97210, USA
We came across this little area of Portland's Nob Hill by chance. We were on the hunt for ice cream. But we were charmed by what we found—a really beautiful run of shops, five or six blocks long, that evolved over the course of the road from new...
Save Place
1219 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR 97205, USA
The Portland Art Museum has been a fixture of the Rose City for longer than you’d expect—it’s the oldest art museum on the West Coast, opened in 1892. The current location, on the South Park Blocks, debuted in 1932 with a design by Pietro...
Save Place
3279 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214, USA
The Hazel Room on Hawthorne Street in Portland, Oregon serves coffee, tea, brunch, and most amazingly, a large selection of tea cocktails. How would you fancy a "hot nurse," with tea, honey, ginger, bourbon, and cayenne? The dark victorian decor...
Save Place
603 SW Broadway, Portland, OR 97205, USA
While in Portland I encourage you to make a point to try out a few of the local coffee shops. One shop of note was Public Domain. They roast what they brew, in town. It only took one sip and it to became crystal clear that crafters knew what they...
Save Place
515 SW Broadway, Portland, OR 97205, USA
With 30 or more Oregon pinot noirs open for tasting at any given time (plus other wines to boot) you can really sink your teeth into the local speciality. The bartenders are experts on everything they've got, and once they get a sense of what you...
Save Place
525 SW Morrison St, Portland, OR 97204, USA
Farm-to-table dining usually does not conjure images of a juicy slice of meat but Urban Farmer Steakhouse serves the unexpected in unusual ways. Here they approach carnivores much like the most sensitive vegetarian. You know what exactly the cow...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25