A Guide to Palo Alto
Collected by Allison Murray , AFAR Contributor
Palo Alto is a beautiful little slice of California life. Home to one of the world’s foremost universities, Palo Alto has small town appeal coupled with cosmopolitan culture and cuisine, and a warm climate tempered by proximity to San Francisco Bay.
Save Place
548 Emerson St, Palo Alto, CA 94301, USA
Every town needs a classic, friendly bar, and Scotty’s Bar has that familiar and inviting atmosphere every town’s wateringhole strives to achieve. Their friendly staff pours great cocktails, and they are more than happy to acquaint their customers...
Save Place
3295 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94306, USA
Executive Chef Tommy Charoen was born in Thailand, and brings his international experience to his work at INDO. The menu is based on Southeast Asian cuisine, and the drinks include a number of specialty cocktails, including a refreshing basil...
Save Place
325 Sharon Park Dr, Menlo Park, CA 94025, USA
Often the term 'local artisans' conjures up images of macrame owls and decoupage jewelry boxes—but at Shady Lane you'll find goods with boutique style and designer quality. With a creative population and an increasing maker's movement, the Bay...
Save Place
546 University Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94301, USA
Tamarine Restaurant, which has several dining rooms (as well as private dining options) reflects the modern and constantly evolving cuisine of contemporary Vietnam, while the associated art gallery accomplishes the same with pigment and canvas—the...
Save Place
4001 Sand Hill Rd, Woodside, CA 94062, USA
Stanford University conducts some of the world's most compelling research and education on biotic diversity right here at the Jasper Ridge Biological Preserve (JRBP). This Preserve is a natural laboratory for Stanford students, an education point...
Save Place
431 Kipling St, Palo Alto, CA 94301, USA
Vino Locale wine bar celebrates the best of Northern California, with a wine list that features a number of labels from Sonoma, Napa, Santa Cruz, Mendocino, and more, as well as the work of local artists on the walls. Every two months, Vino Locale...
Save Place
140 Homer Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94301, USA
St. Michael's Alley is a truly Californian experience. With a casual, comfortable atmosphere, the menu (influenced by Mediterranean, American, and Latin American cuisines) surpasses the norm, elevating traditional dishes and adding a modern twist—...
Save Place
2775 Embarcadero Rd, Palo Alto, CA 94303, USA
For fifteen miles the Baylands Preserve stretches out around you and from here it's easy to imagine what the marshy San Francisco Bay looked like before it was developed. Fresh and tidal habitats serve countless species of birds, making it a...
Save Place
22500 Cristo Rey Dr, Cupertino, CA 95014, USA
A trip to Deer Hollow Farm sticks with you—even now my memory of elementary school field trips here are vivid. For over a century the farm has operated as a community-focused experiential education center. True to tradition, they continue to...
Save Place
448 California Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94306, USA
Founded by three friends who were born in southern Italy, Terrone is an authentically Italian, upscale pizzeria & restaurant—but don't take my word for it, they're certified with the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana (yes that's a thing, and it...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25