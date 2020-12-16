A Guide to Munich
Collected by Allison Murray , AFAR Contributor
From its beautiful gardens, riverside views, fantastic museums, and excellent brews, Munich embodies the best of Bavaria. Dine outdoors in the English Gardens, have a glass of wine at Schrannenhalle, and while away the night in hip Haidhausen.
Munich, Germany
One of the largest urban parks in the world, Munich’s English Garden was founded in 1789, when Elector Carl Theodor ordered a public park to be built along the Isar River. Having undergone many alterations over the centuries, it now offers a...
Sendlinger Str. 1, 80331 München, Germany
For funny German souvenirs (like this kitschy cuckoo clock), check out Servus Heimat in the Stadtmuseum. For more upscale collectibles, head to Nymphenburg(Odeonsplatz 1), a 250-year-old traditional porcelain producer that works with such...
Blumenstraße 4, 80331 München, Germany
Located in Munich's Altstadt, or old town city center, Schrannenhalle is a long, beautiful, wrought iron & glass market hall filled with gourmet food and wine. Originally dating to the 19th century, Schrannenhalle was recently rebuilt as an...
Wörthstraße 34, 81667 München, Germany
This secondhand boutique specializes in high-end men's & women's fashion, located just across from Bodeauxplatz in Au-Haidhausen. Because it's a secondhand store, you never know what you might find, but its inventory is carefully chosen to suit a...
Occamstraße 11, 80802 München, Germany
A hip hangout for conscientious locals, The Potting Shed provides a stylish setting for their sustainable dining and drinking. Simple, organic, local, fair trade and fresh. Does it get any better than this? Throw in live music on Thursday nights...
Bernhard-Wicki-Straße 5, 80636 München, Germany
For an afternoon of well-being visit The Physio Flow Yoga Studio. In their refreshingly open, modern space they'll lead you through your workout while showing you how to incorporate awareness techniques into your daily routine. They also offer a...
Hackenstraße 6-8, 80331 München, Germany
Just a few minutes drive from Munich's BMW Welt, I knew this restaurant was an authentic gem when I meandered in and was greeted by a large table of smiling Germans. Dressed in Lederhosens and Dirndls, they were toasting with German beers and...
Bayerstraße 41, 80335 München, Germany
On Friday evenings at Le Potager, the restaurant in the Le Meridien Munich, try the prix fixe tapas dinner: 16 courses of small plates for 36 EU per person.
Karlspl., München, Germany
Karlsplatz, the city center nicknamed Stachus after a pub Beim Stachus, is home to local life and history, making it the perfect place to start exploring Munich. Around this central hub you'll find that farmers' markets, historical interest...
Platzl 9, 80331 München, Germany
Germans, especially Bavarians (who are or are not Germans, depending on whom you talk to) love eating their meat and potatoes. While there, I went for a giant joint of pork with kartoffel (potato) salad. Nobody does fresh potato salad better....
Milchstraße 17, 81667 München, Germany
This tiny cocktail bar is overflowing with cozy charm—warm lighting, retro fittings and savvy staff. A hidden-German-gem for rum lovers, their drinks come crafted from fresh fruit and top shelf spirits. Stop in for a drink or arrange to take a bar...
Marienplatz 1, 80331 München, Germany
Olympiapark, Spiridon-Louis-Ring 7, 80992 München, Germany
Take a quick, ear-popping elevator ride to the observation deck of the Olympiaturm (190 meters or 623 feet), in the center of Olympic Park, and see across the whole city—as far as the Alps, in clear weather. The last elevator goes up at 11:30pm,...
Barer Str. 40, 80333 München, Germany
Spanning a massive 129,166 square feet, the Pinakothek der Moderne is really four different museums: the Sammlung Moderne Kunst, the Design Museum, the State Graphic Collection, and the Architekturmuseum. As such, it’s one of Europe’s...
Preysingstraße 69, 81667 München, Germany
With a menu based on fresh ingredients, a great staff, and a very family-friendly attitude (and even a hip edge), Preysinggarten is a place to unwind, and bring the kids! A beautiful interior, and even an outdoor play area (spielplatz) for...
Museumsinsel 1, 80538 München, Germany
With more than 100,000 items in its collection, the Deutsches Museum is one of the most important science and technology museums in the world. Even though only around a quarter of the collection is on display at any one time, the breadth is...
Ludwigstraße 16, 80539 München, Germany
Founded in 1558, Bayerische Staatsbibliothek is a historic, expansive, and important universal library. With almost nine million volumes and countless reading rooms, this is the perfect place to become lost in a text, work remotely, or explore...
Herrmannsdorf 7, 85625 Glonn, Germany
Bavarians love their pork. Enjoy the region’s best about 30 minutes outside Munich at Das Wirtshaus zum Herrmannsdorfer Schweinsbräu, part of an organic farm cooperative that includes a bakery, a brewery, vegetable gardens, and, of course, happy...
Viktualienmarkt 6, 80331 München, Germany
Fun for children and adults alike, the Children's Museum is a great place for exploration. They not only display classic toys, but they host interactive exhibits, children's toy swaps and many more culturally immersive events! While there I...
Schloß Nymphenburg 1, 80638 München, Germany
Built in the 17th century, Nymphenburg Palace is one of the largest royal castles in Europe. Planned as a summer residence for the Bavarian monarchy, it was expanded over time and now features additional pavilions and gallery wings, plus a French...
Spiridon-Louis-Ring 21, 80809 München, Germany
The Olympic Park from the 1972 games, is still very much alive with activity. Today concerts are held in the arena and the main stadium also hosts sporting events. The funny thing to me was that although it was an Olympic venue, there are no...
Tierparkstr. 30, 81543 München, Germany
This zoo, founded in 1911, functions more as a nature preserve. The animals can roam in their large enclosures (many of which are cageless, allowing for great views of the animals). Don't miss "Dracula's Villa," where the bats will fly around you....
Lilienstraße 6, 81669 München, Germany
For a special dinner head over to the Schweiger2 Restaurant Showroom where, unlike any other place in Munich you'll dine, there is no menu. Instead of ordering just select how many courses you'd like and let the chef know your preferences...
Englischer Garten 3, 80538 München, Germany
One of the most enjoyable things you can do in Munich is sit down at a bench in one of the many beautiful beer gardens, which serve as familiar gathering points for locals, friends, and visitors alike. The beer is top-notch, and the atmosphere...
Am Olympiapark 1, 80809 München, Germany
The next time you visit Europe, don’t opt for the train. Instead, cruise Germany’s Autobahn at speeds up to 100 mph (or the speed of your choice!), with the top down in a MINI Roadster. Driving through the curvy, emerald-green fields and...
Werner-Heisenberg-Allee 25, 80939 München, Germany
One of the best experiences in Munich is hitting the Allianz Arena to catch a top-class soccer game. The city has two teams—Bayern Munich, who play in the top division, and 1860 Munich who play in the second division. The hardcore fans love to...
Gärtnerpl. 3, 80469 München, Germany
The beautiful Glockenbachviertel district is known for its great shopping and nightlife, and is the center of the city's gay and lesbian scene. In Gärtnerplatz, where Klenzestraße, Corneliusstraße and Reichenbachstraße meet, you'll find sunbathers...
