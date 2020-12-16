A Guide to Bellevue
Collected by Allison Murray , AFAR Contributor
Just across Lake Washington from Seattle, Bellevue is a beautiful city with small-town appeal that boasts a cosmopolitan food culture, and great escapes into the great outdoors. Bellevue is as diverse and charming as the nature that surrounds it.
Save Place
The KidQuest Children's Museum in Bellevue is based on the premise that kids need both formal and informal learning environments—KidQuest is dedicated to the latter, encouraging learning through play. The exhibits are hands-on and engaging, and...
Save Place
9600 SE 11th St, Bellevue, WA 98004, USA
Chism Beach Park is not far from the heart of Bellevue, but still remains somewhat off the beaten path. It's a great place for a quiet lakeside stroll, or to dip your toes in the lake in the summer months. Also, it's a great place for views across...
Save Place
510 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue, WA 98004, USA
With $30 family entry (two adults and up to four children) or $10 for adults, the Bellevue Art Museum is a great place for families looking to get out of the rain or the hustle and bustle of downtown Bellevue. The exhibits are beautiful and...
Save Place
503 Bellevue Square, Bellevue, WA 98004, USA
I have always loved going to the conveyer belt sushi places. It’s so fun to watch the food travel past as you have to make a quick decision to take it, or wait to see what comes next. Every plate has a corresponding price, and when you are...
Save Place
Burke-Gilman Trail, Washington, USA
Nineteen miles of paved path start at Golden Gardens in Ballard. Get a close look at the park's resident beavers—which dam the ponds on its north end—then head east along the saltwater shoreline, keeping an eye out for seals, sea...
Save Place
3937 Factoria Blvd SE, Bellevue, WA 98006, USA
If you're on the hunt for something classic or vintage to suit that special someone, stop by Simply Chic and check out their carefully curated selection of clothing and accessories, from formal to casual (and reasonably priced—so guys, there's...
Save Place
1015 108th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98004, USA
Probably the best specialty coffee shop in Bellevue, Cesura serves up heavenly Caffe Lusso Beans and a changing menu of other small-batch roasters. Free Wi-Fi, outlets to plug in your cell and laptop, truly delicious breakfast sandwiches, and...
Save Place
12001 Main St, Bellevue, WA 98005, USA
The Bellevue Botanical Garden puts a unique twist on the tradition of admiring holiday light displays with its hugely popular Garden d’Lights show. With thousands of hours of help from volunteers, the botanical garden is transformed into an...
Save Place
10600 NE 9th Pl, Bellevue, WA 98004, USA
Top Pot is a Seattle area must. The staff is always friendly and kind, and the donuts and coffee are to die for. I try and go at least once a week. I love the raspberry glazed (pictured) but you can’t go wrong with anything here. They have all the...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25