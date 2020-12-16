A Good Show: Exceptional Theaters Around the World
Collected by Kristin Zibell , AFAR Local Expert
A night out can include dinner and a drink, but why not go a little further and head to the theater? The show may not be in a familiar language, but no doubt one will see a popular nightlife activity in a beautiful setting.
Av. Santa Fe 1860, C1124 CABA, Argentina
Buenos Aires is a city of readers—it supports more bookstores per capita than any other place in the world. The crown jewel of the librerías here is the Ateneo Grand Splendid. Housed in a theater where music legends such as Carlos...
No. 10, Chengdu Road, Wanhua District, Taipei City, Taiwan 108
Built as a marketplace in 1908 during Japanese colonial rule, the Red House now hosts music and theater performances on the second floor. Boutiques and a teahouse on the ground level organize regular art exhibitions and craft workshops. The...
Komedieplaats 18, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium
Even if you aren't hungry, it's worth stopping for a drink at the stunningly beautiful De Foyer cafe in Antwerp. You'll feel like royalty under the magnificent dome of the the 19th century Bourla Theater . The stained-glass, rich velvet curtains...
341 SW 10th Ave, Portland, OR 97205, USA
The title really said it all. We just popped into this art-house theater because we'd seen the advert for "Sleepwalk with Me" on its sign. We knew it must be a hip joint because a) it's in Portland's Pearl District, and b) there were lots of young...
Str. des 17. Juni, 10785 Berlin, Germany
The Kino is a movie theater in Mitte, Berlin that was built in the 1960s and run by the GDR. The theater has a mesmerizing undulating ceiling and some shimmery curtains.
511 10th St NW, Washington, DC 20004, USA
No theater in America has had a more tragic history than Ford's. During an April 14, 1865, performance, 26-year-old stage actor John Wilkes Booth shot President Abraham Lincoln as he sat in the flag-draped presidential box. Shuttered for nearly a...
4473 Sunset Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90027, USA
The Vista in Los Feliz is one of the few art deco theaters left. They play independent movies or blockbusters like The Bourne Legacy in a great setting. 4473 Sunset Dr., Los Feliz, (323) 660-6639. As told to Heidi Mitchell. This appeared in the...
Theatre Square, 1, Sankt-Peterburg, Russia, 190000
One of the great things to do in St. Petersburg Russia is to spend an evening enjoying the opera at the historic Mariinsky Theater. They also have ballet and musical theater but we chose Boris Godunov (without Natasha- LOL) during the White Nights...
191 Portobello Rd, Notting Hill, London W11 2ED, UK
For the ultimate cinema experience in London, head way down to Portobello Road in Notting Hill to see a film at the Electric Cinema, which has been showing movies for 100 years. After just recently undergoing a refurbishment, you'll find plush...
245 Wilson St, Eveleigh NSW 2015, Australia
The brick-and-iron warehouses of the old Eveleigh Railway Workshops host a diverse lineup of experimental music, theater, film, and fine art. Located on the border of Redfern and Waterloo, Carriageworks was restored to keep the historical roots...
Yehieli St 5, Tel Aviv-Yafo, 6514946, Israel
I am always enchanted by the beautiful building of Suzanne Delllal Dance and Theater Center, located in the historic neighborhood Neve Tsedek, in the south of Tel Aviv. The Center is home for dance and the premier presenter of Israeli and...
1807 Telegraph Ave, Oakland, CA 94612, USA
From 1928, when it opened as the West Coast Oakland theater (planned original name: The Bagdad), until it slid toward "final" closure in 1970, the Fox Theater was one of downtown Oakland's two classic movie palaces (See the Paramount Theatre as...
Budapest, Andrássy út 22, 1061 Hungary
Budapest, Hungary is brimming with art, culture and a touch of decadence. Nowhere is this more apparent than at the Hungarian State Opera House on the luxurious Andrássy Way. If you don't have the time or money to take in a concert in this...
Hviezdoslavovo námestie 185/1, 811 02 Bratislava, Slovakia
A cultural centerpiece of Bratislava. You might have seen this building in a few movies, although the "scenes" were meant to be cities like Vienna. Regardless, it's a beautiful building with loads of history behind it that's still in use today...
1 Graces Alley, Whitechapel, London E1 8JB, UK
Down a dark alley just off the Highway, close to the Tower Hill of London in the East End, is a teeny tiny relic of a music hall known as Wilton's. It originated as an ale house way back in the early 1700s, and soon after was turned into a...
2211 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201, USA
Detroit's theater district is said to be the second-largest in the United States after New York City's, and the historic Fox Theatre is the nucleus of the district. Although the surrounding area exudes a cosmopolitan cool left over from the days...
