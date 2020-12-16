A food tour of the Cape, South Africa
Collected by Emma John , AFAR Local Expert
Cape Town and its environs is arguably the best place in South Africa for a gourmand to visit - world-class wineries, fine dining restaurants and vibrant artisan markets abound. Here are some of the highlights.
Strand Road, De Zalze Golf Estate, Stellenbosch, 7600, South Africa
Located on the family-owned wine farm Kleine Zalze, Terroir is the very definition of laid-back luxury. Since the restaurant opened in 2004, diners haven’t stopped raving about chef Michael Broughton’s modern South African fare, from...
Happy Valley Rd, South Africa
Despite their love of all things biltong, South Africans rarely practice the art of charcuterie, which makes Neil Jewell’s efforts at Bread & Wine not only unique but utterly compelling. He and his wife, Tina, opened their restaurant at...
R45, South Africa
Fine dining doesn't have to mean stuffy formality. At least, it doesn't here. We'd been recommended The Kitchen by a friend who had worked with the head chef and the food was sensational – beef hung for 60 days and bone marrow cooked to an...
Klapmuts - Simondium Rd, Simondium, Paarl, 7670, South Africa
About an hour outside of Cape Town, Babylonstoren is one of South Africa’s oldest werfs, or farmyards. In 2010, Karen Roos, a former editor at South Africa’s Elle Decoration, reimagined the property as a fantasy farm stay with an...
18 Huguenot Rd, Franschhoek, 7690, South Africa
Le Quartier Francais is the ultimate Franschoek restaurant, winner of myriad awards for its acclaimed, and expensive, degustation menu. But if you haven't got deep pockets to spend on dinner, we discovered that an evening in the bar was a delight...
373 Albert Rd, Woodstock, Cape Town, 7925, South Africa
The highlight of Cape Town's hipster Woodstock district is its Saturday market, held in The Old Biscuit Mill. Every artisan baker, butcher, brewer, chocolatier and coffeemaker in the city has a stall there, and with more than 90 vendors all...
Pass Road, Franschhoek, 7690, South Africa
There are several good reasons to make a special trip to this winery, not least that its sauvignon, pinot noir and shiraz regularly win major awards. The most obvious, however, hits you as soon as you walk through the restaurant and onto the...
273 Long St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
The biggest challenge about eating at Royale is overcoming your FOMO (fear of missing out) when you see what your friends have ordered and wonder if you've made the right choice. Don't worry, all of their 50 gourmet burgers are delicious. The only...
