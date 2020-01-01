A day in Brugge, Belgium
Collected by Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert
Bruges, Belgium
How can one not fall in love with Brugge? The architecture, the colors, the food, the chocolate! It is always such a pleasure to walk around, sit at a cafe or have a nice meal. We actually ate at Panier D'or and the food was excellent and the...
Markt, 8000 Brugge, Belgium
Come for the chocolate, stay for the frites; and the beer for that matter. The Belgian chefs introduced the fried potato two centuries before the French got around to them. The Flemish have their Brussels sprouts and Belgian waffles, but when I'm...
Bruges, Belgium
Ah Brugge, with it's wonderful canals, fabulous main square, amazing restaurants and lots of chocolate. I love it every time I go but I do try to avoid going in summer as it gets really crowded with tourists. But no matter the season, Brugge is...
Olympialaan 74, 8200 Brugge, Belgium
I went up to the Belgium vs. Slovakia international friendly soccer game in the middle of the week for what turned out to be an exciting game... at times. The stadium, located just south of Bruges is the home of both Club Brugge and Cercle Brugge...
Bruges, Belgium
The Markt ("Market Square") of Brugge is located in the heart of the city and is really impressive due to its incredible architecture. Two of the most amazing structures are the Provincial Court and the Belfry of Brugge. The center is also full of...
Bruges, Belgium
Every year on the 11th of July there is a parade in Brugge that celebrates the Battle of the Golden Spurs. The reason for the battle was a French attempt to subdue the County of Flanders, which was formally part of the French kingdom and added to...
Bruges, Belgium
Across the street from the Sint-Salvatorskathedraal (St. Salvator Cathedral) you'll find this little shop that serves traditional belgian fries, brochettes, croquettes, fish sandwiches, and grilled meats on a stick. Grab your food and a Belgian...
N455 16, 9980 Sint-Laureins, Belgium
Prestige Tea Room is a lovely patisserie and café in the heart of Brugge. You pass through a chocolate and patisserie counter before entering the tearoom which has a lovely old world feel. It is elegantly decorated with sconces, painted cherubs...
