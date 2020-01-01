A Cross-Country Guide to New American Cuisine
Collected by Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor
1517 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, CA 94709, USA
Alice Waters, the mother of the slow food movement and The Gourmet Ghetto on Shattuck in Berkeley has recently celebrated her 40th anniversary of her restaurant Chez Panisse. The ingredients are local with a French influence and well worth the...
310 Main St, Frisco, CO 80443, USA
Vinny's is a wine bar and American bistro located on quaint Main Street in Frisco, Colo. It's staffed by classically trained chefs, as well as servers who know their wine and food and can help you have one of the best culinary experiences in ...
809 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
West Randolph Street in Chicago’s West Loop has become a new home to the city’s culinary talents. Stephanie Izard first drew crowds cooking dishes like roasted pig face at Girl & the Goat (the restaurant pictured above). Shethen opened Little...
416 E Grace St, Richmond, VA 23219, USA
This city is a new destination for food pilgrims. At Pasture (shown above), nibble from small plates of creamy pimento cheese on Ritz crackers; at the Roosevelt, try the rutabaga gratin with peanut sauce; then pick up some Rappahannock River...
479 King St, Charleston, SC 29403, USA
Charleston, South Carolina ranks in my book as one of America's top food cities. I recently stopped by The Macintosh to try their much-raved about brunch. Chef Jeremiah Bacon (yes, real last name) turns out heart-stopping dishes like rabbit hash,...
355 11th St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA
Is Bar Agricole the best bar in the city? It’s certainly in the top five, based on the groundbreaking cocktail program developed by bartender and owner Thad Vogler; the award-winning architecture and interior design by local favorite Aidlin...
Famous for bringing the world the likes of Arrogant Bastard Ale, Stone Brewing is nothing if not cheeky. This is, after all, the first American craft brewer bold enough to open an outpost in Germany, a country steeped in beer-making tradition. But...
1398 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
Head to Magnolia Gastropub & Brewery on any night of the week and you’ll find nothing but Haight locals. For the past 16 years, Magnolia has been brewing their beers in a small space directly below the restaurant, but they’ve recently expanded to...
500 Brannan St, San Francisco, CA 94107, USA
Located in the SoMa neighborhood of San Francisco, Marlowe's is a great little neighborhood spot with delicious burgers and a wide beer selection. But one treat they are known for are their Brussels sprout chips—they'll turn any veggie hater into...
3036 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45209, USA
Habits is absolutely one of our favorite 'go to' places on the east side of Cincy. It's a great place for a burger and a beer, to catch the game, play pool, or listen to live music. Better still is when the sun comes out and they open the front...
7860 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43235, USA
The Hills Market, a locally owned specialty grocer, embraces "local" foods in a big way. Throughout the week they host pop-up eateries in their veranda seating area. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays, you'll find Darista Cafe serving delicious...
1170 4th St, San Francisco, CA 94158, USA
Casey's Pizza serves New York-style, locally-sourced, and mostly organic pizzas from a truck. The owner, a East Coaster, spent a lot of time trying to replicate the pizza of his youth and has added the West Coast mandates of local and organic...
