A Brussels Christmas

Christmas is popular everywhere throughout the Christian world and Brussels, the capital of Belgium, is no exception. The city loves to celebrate and decorate, making it very unique.
Rue des Bouchers 18, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
In Brussels the city goes crazy with decorations including many of the restaurants which have a local artist paint cartoons on their windows. These cartoons are, of course, of a Christmas theme. The famous Brussels restaurant, Chez Leon, is one of...
Impasse de la Fidélité 10-12, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
On a recent visit up to Brussels with friends who were visiting from the USA, the Manneken Pis was on the schedule. Unfortunately, although it was only a week before Christmas, the little guy did not have his Santa suit on. His little sister,...
Place Sainte-Gudule, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
This year several European Union nations donated a nativity scene to the Cathedral of Brussels - Malta, Portugal, Italy and several others. A walk around the inside of the cathedral is a history lesson of how these countries view and celebrate the...
Impasse de la Fidélité 4, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
The Delirium Café in Brussels is nothing less than a pilgrimage for beer aficionados. Try mentioning a place with over 2000 different options, and see how starry their eyes will get. This bar is located right in the heart of Brussels, a stone...
1000 Brussels, Belgium
Sint-Katelijneplein, 1000 Brussel, Belgium
The most interesting part of Brussels' Christmas Market is in St Catherine's Square, where there are not only food and drink stalls, as well as those to buy gifts, but also a chance to go ice skating and ride a very big Ferris wheel. The square is...
1000 Brussels, Belgium
Last year the citizens of Belgium were up in arms over the city's very modern Christmas tree that was made of slabs of plastic. This year however, a traditional Norwegian pine has returned to the Grand Place.
Grand Place 12A, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
My favorite restaurant chain in the entire world actually has restaurants around the world - the Hard Rock Cafe. The HRC in Brussels is decked out for the holiday season with trees and the traditional decorations. They even have a nice reflection...
