Collected by Ellie Cody
Riviera di Chiaia, 287, 80122 Napoli NA, Italy
Tiemaker Maurizio Marinella was 10 years old when his grandfather Eugenio and father, Luigi, began teaching him the essentials of tailoring. Now he oversees the waterfront salon, founded in 1914, that has created ties for style-conscious customers...
Via Chiaia, 1/2, 80132 Napoli NA, Italy
The most famous café in town, this historic spot oozes period charm and maintains much of its original Belle Epoque decor. The main bar is for stand-up coffees and aperitivi, but there are several cozy salons for a sit-down treat. The terrace is a...
80045 Pompeii, Metropolitan City of Naples, Italy
We were offered the chance to visit Pompeii or Herculaneum when we docked at Sorrento. People rave about Pompeii because it's absolutely huge and gives you a great sense of just how sophisticated Roman civilisation was. Herculaneum, by contrast,...
Viale Cavalleggeri D'Aosta, 84, 80124 Napoli NA, Italy
Pescheria Mattiucci is a fish store by day that transforms itself into a small standing-room-only restaurant a few nights of the week. Mattiucci is an old family operation, but this place is the brainchild of a young son, Luigi Mattiucci. Luigi...
Via San Carlo, 15, 80132 Napoli NA, Italy
I just love the huge space and the glass ceiling of Galleria Umberto. It is located across from Teatro di San Carlo and despite its modern look, I was surprised to find out that it was built between 1887–1891. The Galleria was named for Umberto I,...
Traversa Punta Capo, 80067 Sorrento NA, Italy
About 2 km outside of the town center of Sorrento, Italy is a natural pool set behind the bluffs that characterize the Amalfi coast. You can only reach it on foot (or Vespa) by turning right off of Via Capo at the sign on a red building that...
Via Cesare Sersale, 1, 80139 Napoli NA, Italy
Naples is known for its pizza. No wonder Julia Roberts went all the way to Naples to have a relationship with her pizza it in the movie ‘Eat, Pray, Love’. If you want to see the location of the scene, visit L’Antica Pizzeria Da Michele. This place...
Piazza del Gesù Nuovo, 2, 80134 Napoli NA, Italy
Church of Gesù Nuovo (New Jesus) is considered as the most important church in Naples. Located in the Gesù Nuovo Square, the church was originally a Palace built in 1470 for Roberto Sanseverino, Prince of Salerno. In the 1580′s the Palace was sold...
Piazza Museo, 19, 80135 Napoli NA, Italy
The Museo Archeologico Nazionale di Napoli is home to the greatest collection of ancient art and artifacts in the world, mainly made up of the Farnese family’s fantastic haul of ancient Greek and Roman sculpture and pieces salvaged from the...
Piazza San Gaetano, 68, 80138 Napoli NA, Italy
Naples is a tale of two cities. Underground lies a 450 kilometer labyrinth of chambers and tunnels dating back to the 4th century B.C.E., formed when the Greeks extracted tufa stone to build ancient Neapolis. The Romans incorporated the tunnels...
Piazza Carità, 4, 80134 Napoli NA, Italy
Established in 1933 by the present owner’s grandfather, this old-fashioned place serves some of the best ice cream in the city. The flavors vary with the seasons. Autumnal tastes include walnut, chestnut and fig, while in summer fruit flavors...
Piazza del Plebiscito, 1, 80132 Napoli NA, Italy
In its heyday in the 18th and early 19th century, Naples was one of the most important cities in Europe, and the dimensions and splendor of the Royal Palace are reminders of that era. You can visit the lavish Royal Apartments (accessed via a...
Via San Carlo, 98, 80132 Napoli NA, Italy
Begun in 1737 by the Bourbons (who were great opera buffs) but rebuilt after a fire destroyed it in 1816, this is Italy’s largest opera house and one of Europe’s most prestigious. Its magnificent interior, done out in splendid red and gold,...
