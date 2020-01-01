9 Places to Enjoy Nature's Splendor
Collected by Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert
List View
Map View
Curating the best ways to experience the great outdoors in all their majesty and splendor.
Save Place
A bit of searching in google tells you that there are only seven pink beaches in the world. It's a phenomenon that occurs when a mixture of sand from white calcium carbonate combines with the bright red skeletons of organ pipe corals. Pink Beach...
Save Place
Keystone, CO 80435, USA
Just before sunset in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado is the best time to capture the stunning landscape of Colorado. The peaks look as if they've been set of fire, clouds take on the post-storm look and trees glow with an emerald color never seen...
Save Place
Chamarel, Mauritius
Nowhere in the world can one find sand of the sort that appears as if by magic, seeping out of the earth and turning the topography into rainbow waves, like at Chamarel in Mauritius. It's reported to be truly one-of-a-kind in the most explicit...
Save Place
Manuel Antonio, Provincia de Puntarenas, Quepos, Costa Rica
North of oft-visited Manuel Antonio on the Pacific side of Costa Rica, is a small cove with a public beach by the name of Biesanz. The beach is hidden from the cliffs high above where resorts are like stars in the sky, numerous and crowding. Hike...
Save Place
Pamplemousses, Mauritius
Walking in feels like, pardon the obvious cliché, walking back in time. Elegant women in colorful saris stroll arm in arm down long, shaded boulevards. Men in linen suits actually relax by leaning against ancient palm trees. Benches are claimed by...
Save Place
Sywell Reservoir, Northampton NN6, UK
England has a good many country parks, it's rather a bit of a thing when one is in a place like Northamptonshire. Sunday activity? A stroll at the park! Nanny needs to take the kids somewhere to get out of the house? Let them play in the grass at...
Save Place
Wonokitri, Ledok Sari, Tosari, Pasuruan, Jawa Timur, Indonesia
It's a trek that brings thousands of visitors to Indonesia every year. Wake up when it is still dark, ride in a jeep over unkept dirt roads, sleep-closed eyes barely taking in the throngs of vehicles, horses and animals that compete for space on...
Save Place
Catalonians, particularly near the Pyrenees, love their mushrooms. So much so, hunting them in the forest where they grow wild, has become a beloved pastime. One of the best places to do so in the Pyrenees region is Montgrony. Arrive early in the...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever