Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Must-Do Experiences in Mumbai

Collected by Afar Magazine
List View
Map View
With a population that’s approaching 20 million, Mumbai is one of the world’s fastest-growing cities. It’s a fascinating laboratory for urban design, with new energy going into art, architecture, and adaptive reuse. Traditions such as November’s Diwali festival provide continuity in a time of constant change.
Save Place

Taj Mahal Palace Hotel

Apollo Bandar, Colaba, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400001, India
Facing the Arabian Sea and the Gateway of India monument, the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel blends Moorish, Florentine, and Indian architecture. The historic palace wing reopened in 2010 with 243 new rooms and 42 suites, including one that houses the...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Mani Bhavan Gandhi Museum

19, Laburnum Rd, Near Police Station, Babulnath, Gamdevi, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400007, India

This tiny but extremely moving museum is housed in a building where Mahatma Gandhi stayed when visiting the city during a period from 1917 to 1934. It was from here that he initiated many of his philosophies of nonviolence, including...

More Details >
Save Place

Haji Ali Dargah

Dargah Rd, Haji Ali, Mumbai, India

Built on a tiny islet just off Mumbai’s coast, this landmark's white domes and minarets look like they’re floating in the Arabian Sea. Thousands of people of all faiths visit this mosque each day, crossing the narrow causeway at low...

More Details >
Save Place

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya

159-161, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghoda, Fort, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400023, India

History fans and art lovers will undoubtedly lose a few hours wandering through this museum (formerly the Prince of Wales Museum of Western India), which covers natural history, archaeology and art. With more than 60,000 objects in the collection,...

More Details >
Save Place

Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus

Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Area, Fort, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400001, India

When you see this UNESCO World Heritage–listed train station, you’ll understand why it’s described as an eastern version of London’s St. Pancras. This imposing reminder of the British raj, designed in an extravagant...

More Details >
Save Place

Dhobi Ghat, Mumbai

1, Anandilal P Marg, Dhobi Ghat, Shanti Nagar, Lower Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400011, India

This astonishing human-powered Laundromat near Mahalaxmi Station is where scores of dhobis (laundrymen) bring dirty clothes from homes and hotels from all over the city each morning to clean them by hand in big open-air troughs. It’s an...

More Details >
Save Place

Marine Drive & Chowpatty Beach

Chowpatty Seaface Road, Near Savitri Phule Girls Hostel, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400004, India

South Mumbai’s 3.5-kilometer-long (2.1-mile-long) waterfront promenade is a popular spot for walking and jogging. Flanked by palm trees and the Arabian Sea on one side and Art Deco buildings on the other, the busy road culminates at its...

More Details >
Save Place

Carter Rd

Sangeet Samrat Naushad Ali Marg, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
There’s no better place to soak up the hubbub that is Bombay than Carter Road, which runs along the sea. It’s breezy and always packed with families, couples on romantic walks, and Bollywood stars. You see fancy bungalows on one end of...
More Details >
Save Place

Parsi Dairy Farm

261/63, Shamaldas Gandhi Marg, Marine lines, Navajeevan Wadi, Sonapur, Marine Lines, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400002, India
On Diwali, relatives and friends give one another sweets to ring in the lunar New Year. Watch locals light diyas (clay lamps) and make rangoli (colored-powder designs) on the streets to invite the blessings of the gods. Visit a sweet shop such as...
More Details >
Save Place

Gateway Of India Mumbai

Colaba, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
The best time to visit Mumbai's iconic Gateway of India is just after sunrise, when parrots and pigeons fly overhead, the streets are still relatively quiet, and the sky casts a golden haze over the waterfront in Apollo Bunder. Built to honor King...
More Details >
Save Place

Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Mumbai-Gujarat Road, Borivali East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400066, India

Mumbai is blessed with this 104-square-kilometer (40-square-mile) national park whose forests house myriad bird, plant and insect species along with a small population of big cats. The park is also renowned for the Kanheri Caves, a Buddhist...

More Details >
Save Place

Film City, Goregaon

Film City Rd, Film City Complex, Aarey Colony, Goregaon East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400065, India
Mumbai is the home base for the Hindi Film Industry, popularly known as Bollywood, and one of the most iconic industry locations is Film City. Film City is spread across 500 acres, and on most days employs hundreds of artists and technicians. Set...
More Details >
Save Place

Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

91 A, Rani Baug, Veer Mata Jijbai Bhonsle Udyan, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Rd, Byculla East, Byculla, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400027, India
The 140-year-old Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Mumbai City Museum completed a four-year restoration in 2008 that preserved its Corinthian columns and tiled staircase. The building has long been a home for rare religious statues and 16th-century maps of the...
More Details >
Save Place

National Gallery Of Modern Art

Shershah Road Near India Gate Jaipur House, Delhi High Court, India Gate, New Delhi, Delhi 110003, India
Architecturally inspired by Royal Albert Hall in London, the National Gallery of Modern Art, Mumbai started as a concert hall. After a 12-year renovation, the museum opened in 1996 with five galleries, an auditorium, a library, and a cafeteria....
More Details >
Save Place

Sassoon Docks

Azad Nagar, Colaba, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400005, India
Every morning, the Sassoon docks in the Colaba district of Mumbai fill with locals, young and old, who load baskets, bowls, and crates with all manner of Arabian sea life. I stood mesmerized watching women in beautiful bright saris balance heavy...
More Details >
Save Place

Dadar Flower Market

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Visiting local markets when I travel is always a priority, and the Dadar Flower Market was no exception. The country celebrates occasions with over-the-top displays of flowers, especially temple celebrations and weddings. Jasmine garlands are...
More Details >
Save Place

Indigo Delicatessen

5, Ground Floor, Pheroze Building, Dhanraj Mahal, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg, Opp, Colaba, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400039, India
Refuel with citrus salad, fennel risotto with cherry tomatoes and saffron, and chocolate bread pudding at the new outpost of Indigo Delicatessen. This appeared in the November/December 2012 issue.
More Details >
Save Place

Bonobo

2nd floor, Vithalbhai, Linking Rd, Phase II, Bandra West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400050, India
This is a two-level bar with the best martinis in town. Bonobo is always buzzing but has a chilled-out neighborhood feel. When the weather is nice, everyone wants to hang out on the big outdoor patio. It’s my go-to party spot any night of the...
More Details >
Save Place

Swati Snacks

248, Karai Estate, Tardeo Rd, Opp Bhatia Hospital, Anand Nagar, Tardeo, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400007, India
With its quick-serve format and cafeteria-style seating, this beloved Mumbai haunt is by no means a fancy affair—but it’s got a loyal fan base, including such celebrated chefs as Manish Mehrotra of upscale Indian Accent in New Delhi and New York...
More Details >
Save Place

Pali Village Café

Plot No:602, Dr BR Ambedkar Road, Pali Mala Rd, Bandra West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400050, India
"Mumbai is where many cultures come together, and the food highlights this," Chelsea said of her time in Mumbai. She particularly loved the Pali Village Cafe, a hip little eatery in Bandra, [which] mixes Parisian with Italian and Indian."

This...
More Details >
Save Place

Pali Bhavan

Adarsh Nagar, Worli, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Last year the young restaurateurs behind the popular Pali Village Cafe opened a second restaurant just down the road. Pali Bhavan has a bar on the ground floor and a dining room upstairs. The menu features some unusual dishes from all over India,...
More Details >
Save Place

Olive Bar & Kitchen

No. 14, Nargis Dutt Rd, Union Park, Khar West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400052, India
Olive is iconic in the city. It’s been around 12 years, which is a lifetime in Bombay, and it’s the place to meet and dine in Bandra. I think it helps that we constantly reinvent ourselves with new dishes and theme nights. But I have...
More Details >
Save Place

Revival Indian Thali

39-B, Chowpatty Seaface, Chowpatty, Gamdevi, Chowpatty, Girgaon, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400007, India

Can’t decide what to have for dinner? Revival serves up all-you-can-eat vegetarian thalis (platters) consisting of a selection of curries, dals, chutneys, rotis and rice so you can have a taste—or more—of everything. Their...

More Details >
Save Place

Trishna

Birla Mansion, Sai Baba Marg, Next to Commerce House, Kala Ghoda, Fort, Mumbai, 400023, India

One of Mumbai’s most famous seafood restaurants, Trishna specializes in South Indian coastal cuisine, serving up dishes like prawn koliwada (batter-fried prawns) and rawas Hyderabadi (barbecued Indian salmon with freshly ground pepper)....

More Details >
Save Place

Hakim's Aalim

27 Krishna House, Ground Floor Golf Link Road, Union Park Opp, Sangeet Samrat Naushad Ali Marg, Khar, Bandra West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400052, India
Every Bollywood actor has had his hair cut at this funky salon. It’s across the street from Olive, and I hop across for a cut every few weeks. You feel pampered when you’re here. There are mini TVs at each chair, with DVDs, and the coffee is...
More Details >
Save Place

Hakkasan Mumbai

2nd Floor, Krystal Building, Waterfield Road, Bandra West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400050, India
“When Hakkasan opened in 2011, it took the city by storm. It’s an international Chinese restaurant chain with the highest standards when it comes to food, drinks, and service. The soft-shell crabs and pork belly are musts, but it’s a pricey meal,...
More Details >
Save Place

Harbour Bar

The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, B K Boman Behram Marg, Apollo Bandar, Colaba, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400001, India

Feel like royalty when you stop in for a nightcap at this intimate bar in the opulent Taj Mahal Palace hotel. Sip on a fine malt whiskey or an exotic cocktail while looking out onto the Gateway of India and harbor beyond, and...

More Details >
Save Place

Tote on the Turf

Gate No. 5 & 6, Mahalaxmi Race Course, Arya Nagar, Tulsiwadi, Tardeo, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400034, India

This upscale spot in a landmark building at Mahalaxmi Racecourse is a great spot for a relaxed lunch or a sophisticated dinner. Tote on the Turf includes two different spaces: Downstairs you’ll get superb Indian cuisine at Neel restaurant,...

More Details >
Save Place

Colaba Social

24, B K Boman Behram Marg, Apollo Bandar, Colaba, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400001, India

This cool, creative little spot behind the Taj Mahal Palace hotel has a great ambiance. It’s open all day, so stop in for a breakfast of blueberry pancakes; a biryani or burger for lunch; or a banoffee cronut afternoon...

More Details >
Save Place

Fabindia

36-B, Turner Rd, opp. Crossword Store, TPS III, Bandra West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400050, India
I grew up in Delhi shopping at this chain for high-quality Western and Indian cotton clothes, and I still gravitate to it. Unlike most of the stores in Bandra, which aim to be trendy, Fabindia has stuck to its conviction of simplicity when it...
More Details >
Save Place

Drashti

Shop No 8, Gokul Regency, Thakur Complex, Kandivali East, Mumbai - 400101, New Saibaba Nagar, Hemu Colony, Bhagat Colony, Kandivali, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400101, India
Drashta, the boutique of Mumbai-based fashion designer Drashta Sarvaiya, sells silk brocade skirts, brightly printed dresses, and beaded accessories, such as wrap belts made with semi-precious stones.
More Details >
Save Place

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Mandai

Dhobi Talao, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Area, Fort, Dhobi Talao, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Area, Fort, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400001, India

Located in a grand Victorian building with bas-reliefs by Lockwood Kipling (Rudyard Kipling’s father), Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Mandai, formerly known as Crawford Market, looks like a relic of British Bombay. But inside it’s 100...

More Details >
Save Place

Chor Bazaar

Chor Bazaar is crammed full of bargain hunters who flock here for vintage and antique goods, with everything from furniture to old Bollywood posters for sale. You’ll need to sort through a lot of junk; haggle hard, as prices depend on your...

More Details >
Save Place

Contemporary Arts & Crafts

210, Taj building, D N Road, Fort, Azad Maidan, Fort, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400001, India

This home-furnishings store in the Taj Building is a huge step up from your usual souvenir shop, with quality hand-crafted products from all over India. Find traditional ikat bedcovers, hand-embroidered throws from the Kutch...

More Details >
Save Place

Le Mill

1st Floor, Pheroze Building, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg,, above Indigo Deli, Apollo Bandar, Colaba, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400005, India
As manufacturing moves out of the city, industrial spaces are being repurposed. In 2011, a boutique, cafe, and flower shop called Le Mill opened in a former rice mill near the naval dockyards. Roughly half the merchandise is made in India....
More Details >
Save Place

Colaba Causeway

Colaba Causeway, Apollo Bandar, Colaba, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400001, India

This carnival of stall vendors and hawkers on the main thoroughfare is where you can pick up all kinds of knickknacks, from handicrafts and tie-dyed clothes to incense and jewelry. It’s frantic and fun, and you’ll need to bargain like...

More Details >
Save Place

Kala Niketan

Navyug, J.V.P.D, Scheme, V M Road, Vile Parle West, Ashok Nagar, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400049, India
Raman Patel knows a lot about silk. He works at Kala Niketan, a Mumbai-based fabric warehouse that started in the south of the city and now has four retail outlets plus exporting offshoots. The company supplies many local fashion designers, who...
More Details >
Save Place

Galerie Isa

New art spaces abound across South Mumbai, notably in the districts of Fort and Kala Ghoda, which hosts the Kala Ghoda arts festival in February. The Chemould Prescott Road gallery focuses on well-known contemporary Indian artists, including the...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Air Travel French Bee Just Made It Much Cheaper to Fly to Paris From New York
  2. 2 Travel News Anthony Bourdain’s Possessions Will Be Auctioned to Fund New Study Abroad Scholarship
  3. 3 Where to Go in Fall Plan Your Fall Getaway With This Peak Foliage Prediction Map
  4. 4 Books 15 Amazing Books That Inspire Us to Travel
  5. 5 Where to Go in Fall The Largest Monet Exhibition in 20 Years Is Now Open at 1 U.S. Museum

More From AFAR

Can Wearing Masks Protect Travelers From Coronavirus?
Can Wearing Masks Protect Travelers From Coronavirus?
Please Stop Packing Your Dirty Shoes With Clean Clothes
Please Stop Packing Your Dirty Shoes With Clean Clothes
Why Skiing in Western Canada is So Romantic
Why Skiing in Western Canada is So Romantic
Sponsored by Ski Canada
Here's Why Après-Ski is Better in Canada
Here's Why Après-Ski is Better in Canada
Sponsored by Ski Canada