9 Hotels that Feel Like Home

The next best thing to buying a riad in Morocco or a villa in Italy is booking a stay at one of these small properties. More luxurious than a typical bed-and-breakfast and more personal than a conventional hotel, each strives to make its guests feel at home. Attentive staff, and in some cases the owners themselves, arrange insider experiences such as private winetastings. No matter how far you’ve traveled, these places ensure that you’ll never feel homesick.