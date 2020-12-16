9 Dream Ski Getaways
Collected by Afar Magazine
Adventurous skiers fly around the world for the chance to carve tracks down unexplored, crowd-free terrain. These hotels are dream bases, with expert guides and, in some cases, helicopters and boats that can reach untouched powder. They offer views that heighten the thrill, and after a long day on the mountain, travelers get a dose of local culture from the lodges' authentic interiors, as well as the food, wine, and wellness programs.
987 Dogwood Drive, South Slocan, BC V0G 2G0, Canada
It’s the Norse word for a warrior’s paradise: Valhalla. Ski warriors will love riding the light powder in British Columbia’s Valhalla Mountain range. Two snowcats each carry 12 skiers and two guides to play on 21,500 acres of terrain. From $340....
E6 80, 9146 Olderdalen, Norway
Situated on the Lyngen Fjord, this timber lodge is well suited for boat skiing. From March through May, a skipper ferries guests to nearby islands, where they hike up peaks and ski back to the beach. From $4,500 per week. 47/ 4762-7853. This...
Machalí, O'Higgins Region, Chile
A two-and-a-half-hour drive (or 45-minute helicopter ride) from Santiago, Puma Lodge has been a heli-skiing headquarters since it opened in 2011. First Tracks Puma’s guests have exclusive access to nearly 2,000 square miles of terrain in the...
Yamada, Kutchan, Abuta District, Hokkaido 044-0081, Japan
Kimamaya is the Japanese word for “be yourself,” and the laid-back nine-room hotel in the Niseko ski area encourages you to do just that. Snow Stats With a 600-inch average annual snowfall, Niseko has been called the Whistler of Asia. Kimamaya’s...
Gulmarg Kashmir, Mandir Road Near Tourist Assistance center, Gulmarg kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir 193403
Pristine powder and dizzying vertical drops lure serious skiers to the resort town of Gulmarg in Kashmir. Stay in Style The Khyber has 85 rooms decorated with Kashmiri namdas (felted rugs) and embroidered throws. Meals include mutton dumplings and...
The newest Swissôtel opens by the end of the year, just in time to welcome the world to Sochi for the 2014 Winter Olympics. Prime Location The 158-room hotel is set in the central square of the Krasnaya Polyana resort’s upper village, steps from...
1315 Whitshed Rd, Cordova, AK 99574, USA
Points North is the only heli-skiing outfitter with access to the southeastern side of the Chugach Mountains. The lodge, a former cannery just outside the town of Cordova, sits on the edge of Prince William Sound. From $5,475 for seven days. (877)...
Ak-Su, Kyrgyzstan
Explore Kyrgyzstan’s remote Tien Shan Mountains with 40 Tribes, an outfitter that partners with local guides. Tours start with a village homestay and continue to a network of yurts. From $1,800 for four days. (303) 552-6034.
Dalvíkurbyggð, Iceland
Guides take skiers to terrain appropriate for their experience level, from extreme couloirs to wide-open glaciers. Arctic Heli Skiing guests stay at a 25-person, classic mid-20th-century farmhouse lodge. From $7,000 for four days. 354/698-9870.
