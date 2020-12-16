9 Dream Ski Getaways

Adventurous skiers fly around the world for the chance to carve tracks down unexplored, crowd-free terrain. These hotels are dream bases, with expert guides and, in some cases, helicopters and boats that can reach untouched powder. They offer views that heighten the thrill, and after a long day on the mountain, travelers get a dose of local culture from the lodges' authentic interiors, as well as the food, wine, and wellness programs.