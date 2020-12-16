9 Authentic Nashville Experiences
Collected by Afar Magazine
For decades, busloads of guitar-toting dreamers have disembarked in Nashville, Tennessee. Today, makers of all stripes are migrating to the creative capital, reinventing everything from moonshine to blue jeans. Jack White, with his Third Man Records studio and shop, is just one new voice in a changing Music City.
Save Place
1 Cannery Row, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
Lately, the sounds of Music City have trended toward rock and folk, especially in the Eighth Avenue South District. One Cannery Row offers three venues under one roof that have hosted the likes of the North Mississippi Allstars, She & Him, and...
Save Place
4104 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37215, USA
At the 100-seat Bluebird Cafe, hear aspiring songwriters as well as chart-topping geniuses perform their original works. Featured on the TV series Nashville, the venue first gained acclaim as a testing ground for country singer-songwriters...
Save Place
1001 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
This Romanesque Revival landmark has become Nashville’s crown jewel. The city’s main train station from 1900 until the 1970s, when railway service was discontinued, the building sat vacant for decades until it was restored to its former glory and...
Save Place
416 Broadway B, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
Storied honky-tonk joints—and tourists—crowd lower Broadway, but even locals are drawn to the classic country feel of Robert’s Western World. Two-step around the tiny dance floor to covers of songs by such favorites as Hank...
Save Place
224 5th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
Inside a downtown complex that also houses the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum and the shiny, 23-story Omni Hotel sits Hatch Show Print, Nashville’s famous letterpress company. Established in 1879, the print shop created show...
Save Place
1006 Buchanan St, Nashville, TN 37208, USA
Leave the cowboy hats and bolo ties to the tourists. Instead, pick up a hand-stitched wool cap or necktie by Otis James. The tailor takes craftsmanship seriously; even his labels are stamped and painted by hand. Watch him at his studio in Marathon...
Save Place
2601 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204, USA
Imogene + Willie offers classic clothing and boots, but the real draw is denim. Practically a shrine to jeans, the boutique has patterns hanging from the rafters, and vintage sewing machines rattle away as you shop. Select your favorite cut, and a...
Save Place
1200 Clinton St #110, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
In 2010, Corsair Artisan Distillery became the first (legal) whiskey producer in Nashville since Prohibition. Tour the facility, then sample a flight of the label’s award-winning spirits. For a taste of fall, try the Pumpkin Spice Moonshine.
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25