8 Shopping Destinations in Los Angeles
Collected by Lindsey Tramuta , AFAR Contributor
From vintage to independent designer duds and food markets, Los Angeles is a shopper's dream. Hit up these spots on your next trip.
2395 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
If you’re looking for that rare, first-pressing Beatles record, there’s a good chance of finding it here. The selection of vinyl is awesome.
3827 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
I love and collect sneakers, and the guys who own Undefeated create and sell limited-edition collaborations with such brands as Puma, New Balance, and Vans. They also carry all the retro Air Jordans as soon as they are released. 3827 W. Sunset...
7850 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
From fancy to funky to sometimes downright fugly, Melrose Ave. is a shopping mecca for all tastes and budgets. While tourists flock to this famous strip to browse the shops, locals know to show up on Sundays for the landmark Melrose Trading...
8425 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90069, USA
This high-end boutique is all about living with beautiful things. The white-walled space displays art along with a wide selection of limited-edition shoes, handbags, jewelry, and vintage men’s neckties from brands such as Clare Vivier, Rachel...
6600 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA
This is our favorite shop in Los Angeles. The owners stock amazing vintage clothing, and they have their own house fashion line and cute, mostly antique jewelry. (323) 461-1530. For the September, 2012 issue, Humberto Leon and Carol Lim of Opening...
3333 Bristol St SUITE #1870, Costa Mesa, CA 92626, USA
If you ever find yourself in southern California, you must visit the shopping haven that is South Coast Plaza! It is the THE mall of Orange County and offers an eclectic range of shops to fit every wallet size. There are low-end clothing stores...
3824 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Our neighborhood farmers’ market takes place twice a week, Tuesdays and Saturdays. Every neighborhood should have access to good food like this. 3700 W. Sunset Blvd. and Edge Cliff Dr. As told to Heidi Mitchell. This appeared in the October 2012...
1600 Ivar Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA
The Hollywood Farmer's Market spans several blocks, and is known for its buskers, as well as its vast variety of specialty foods, including vegan ice cream and organic everything. Nibble on free samples or buy your whole lunch (and dessert, too!)....
