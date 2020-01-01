Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

8 Pools To Dip Your Toes In

Collected by Kim Fortson , AFAR Contributor
List View
Map View
The best places to cool down when the weather gets hot.
Save Place

The Trident Hotel

Port Antonio, Jamaica
For those who aspire to travel as trendsetters in Jamaica, it helps to know that Port Antonio, way out on the eastern end of the island, is the destination to head for. And the address to shelter at is the Trident Hotel, whose 13 waterfront villas...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Pestana Miami Llc

1817 James Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
Last night, Portgal-based Pestana Hotels and Resorts opened its first North American hotel in the heart of South Beach’s Art Deco District. The 97-room boutique is made up of four historic Art Deco buildings formerly known as the Hotel Miljean...
More Details >
Save Place

Llao Llao Hotel

Av. Ezequiel Bustillo Km. 25, R8401 San Carlos de Bariloche, Río Negro, Argentina
The Bariloche region of Argentina is great for skiing in the winter, and hiking, biking and boating in the summer. A great place to stay in any season is the Llao Llao Hotel, located 25 min or so out of the main town, on the shore of the lake....
More Details >
Save Place

Havasupai Falls

Supai, AZ 86435, USA
There’s a reason this is one of the most iconic spots along the Grand Canyon. Located on the Havasupai Indian Reservation and hidden deep within a 20-mile round-trip hike, Havasu Falls’ sparkling turquoise waters are a popular...
More Details >
Save Place

Wailea Beach Marriott Resort & Spa

3700 Wailea Alanui Dr, Wailea, HI 96753, USA
Now this is truly a place you never want to leave. The infinity edge pool at the Marriott in Wailea, Maui. The pool reached right out to the Pacific Ocean, and you almost felt as if you were in the ocean itself. Grab an umbrella drink, swim over...
More Details >
Save Place

La Pistoche Swimming Pool & Bar

Ban Phong Pheng Village, ເມືອງຫຼວງພະບາງ 06000, Laos
South East Asia is hot and humid. So finding this little Swimming pool and bar was a lifesaver when my wife and I were traveling through Luang Prabang, Laos. We walked from central Luang P. but if it is too hot or you're not up for the exercise...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
  2. 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  3. 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  4. 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
  5. 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World