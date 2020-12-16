7 Wonders (minus Chichen itza)
Collected by Elvia Garcia
Elvia Garcia′s Wishlist: Machu Pichu Peru Christ the Redeemer Rio de Janeiro Great Wall of China Beijing Petra City Jordan Taj Mahal India Colosseum Rome My goal is to make this trip on a budget. Cannot wait to start my adventure.
Wadi Musa, Jordan
Petra flourished more than 2,000 years ago, trading with Rome as an equal before being abandoned after a series of earthquakes in the 4th and 6th centuries C.E. It wasn’t until the 19th century, when European explorers...
Peru
The reason most come to Aguas Calientes, or maybe even Peru at all, is Machu Picchu. The world-renowned Incan site, perched high above town amid dramatic mountains, is one of the best ways to appreciate the Quechua people’s greatness, since the...
Machu Pichu, 08680, Peru
This month marks the hundred-year-anniversary of the "re-discovery" of this Inca citadel by Hiram Bingham. Machu Picchu deserves its clichés--'place of a lifetime,' 'bucket-list destination'...'mystical'...'amazing'... Sometimes, it's okay...
Subhash Chowk Station road malakhera, Alwar, Rajasthan 301406, India
Neelkanth, meaning the blue-throated reincarnation of Lord Shiva, is located inside Sariska National Park, about 45 mins from Amanbagh (http://www.amanresorts.com/amanbagh/home.aspx). It situated on a plateau high in the hills and the drive up...
1 Tiantan E Rd, Dongcheng Qu, China, 100061
This complex of Taoist religious buildings was constructed in the early 15th century under the Yongle Emperor, who also commissioned the Forbidden City, just to the north. The temple's central building is the Hall of Prayer for Good Harvests, a...
Beigou Village, Huairou District, 怀柔区 China, 101405
Simple in concept, excellent in execution, the Brickyard at Mutianyu is a destination in itself, situated about a 90-minutes drive from downtown Beijing in a traditional village. Recovered tile pieces form mosaics that pop out from the red brick...
65, Jordan
This community tourism program, based in the small village of Ghor al-Mazra'a in the Dead Sea region, provides a rare opportunity to experience local village life. Tours here (booking in advance is essential) combine cooking, crafts, and even...
Madaba, Jordan
They don't call Madaba the "mosaic city" for nothing. This small, relaxed town's heyday came in the Byzantine era when it prospered and became an important center of Byzantine art. Today, this heritage is everywhere you look, from the historic...
Every other summer, Amman highlights independent music acts from the Arab word during the Al Balad Music Festival. A variety of concerts take place for a week at one of Amman’s most ancient sites: the downtown Odeon Theater, built in the second...
Amman Civil Airport، Al Mataar St 22، Amman, Jordan
Founded in 2010, Carakale is Jordan's first and only family-owned microbrewery. It began as a labor of love for master brewer Yazan Karadsheh, who has grown production from his family’s backyard to a hillside location by the old city of Fuheis. It...
Jabal Al Lweibdeh, Amman, Jordan
Artists have long flocked to Al Lweibdeh, which remains the preferred neighborhood of creative types, even as it admittedly gentrifies. My favorite lunch spot is Joz Hind. There’s no menu; Luca makes his creations from whatever seasonal, locally...
