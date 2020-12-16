Where are you going?
7 Wellness Treatments Worth Traveling For

Collected by Afar Magazine
A little pampering enhances any trip. For a treat that's more than skin deep, seek out the locally inspired wellness rituals at these hotels.
Amangiri Canyon Point

1 Kayenta Rd, Canyon Point, UT 84741, USA
Set within a postcard-perfect corner of southern Utah and surrounded by national parks, the 600-acre Amangiri is tucked away in a protected valley among the canyons, flat-topped mesas, and desert landscapes of the Grand Circle. The resort’s...
Cavallo Point Lodge

601 Murray Cir, Sausalito, CA 94965, USA
Spend the night nestled under the Golden Gate Bridge in the most dignified of accommodations: the former living quarters of high-ranking officers in the U.S. Army. Cavallo Point is the result of the luxurious reimagining of a cluster of military...
Moana Surfrider, A Westin Resort & Spa, Waikiki Beach

2365 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
Built in 1901, the legendary "First Lady of Waikiki" blends Victorian architecture with a golden beach and turquoise seas. Putting a luxury hotel in a deserted backwater was a bold move—but one that paid off. Tourism took off here and the...
Glenmere Mansion

634 Pine Hill Rd, Chester, NY 10918, USA
An hour’s drive north of New York City, you’ll find this hotel and its marble bathhouse, where you can warm yourself on a heated stone table. In the Turkish Soap massage, guests are scrubbed with castile soap and exfoliated with a traditional kesa...
The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami

455 Grand Bay Dr, Miami, FL 33149, USA
Inspired by the lunar calendar, new spa treatments at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne resort on an island south of Miami Beach explore the moon’s influence on the senses. Products from Éminence’s biodynamic line utilize ingredients harvested during...
Encore at Wynn

3131 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
Opened in 2008, the Encore at Wynn serves as the hipper, 2.0 version of the slightly older Wynn Resort, which is next door. The Encore’s 2,034 rooms, starting at 745 square feet, are among the largest in Las Vegas. The most opulent of them, the...
The Ritz-Carlton, Denver

1881 Curtis Street, Denver, CO 80202, USA
Located near the 16th Street Pedestrian Mall, Coors Field, and the restaurants and shops of the LoDo district, the Ritz-Carlton delivers its customary luxury with a bevy of local touches. Starting at 550 square feet, the largestguestrooms in town...
