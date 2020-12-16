671Wanderer
Tamuning, Guam
According to local legend, two doomed lovers tied their hair together and leapt off this scenic cliff after being forbidden to marry. Today, Two Lovers Point offers some of the best ocean views on island, making it a popular spot for romantic...
Gun Beach Rd, Tamuning, Guam
Spot vibrant fish, bright coral, and the odd reef shark in the waters off Gun Beach, a secluded cove at the far end of Tumon Bay. The beach has grown in popularity with the opening of a new beachfront bar, but it still offers some of the most...
96913, Gun Beach Road, Tamuning, Guam
Unwind with a Chile Mango Margarita and live reggae music at The Beach, a new open-air bar and grill located on Gun Beach in Tumon. The Beach is fronted by, well, a beach—and a magnificent one at that. Day drinkers can enjoy beach volleyball...
1433 Pale San Vitores Rd, Tamuning, 96913, Guam
The heaping portions at Capricciosa Ristorante Italiano are clearly intended for two. A popular date night spot, the Tokyo-based restaurant chain specializes in massive Japanese-influenced pasta dishes and pizzas. The Seafood Spaghetti and Squid...
1255 Pale San Vitores Rd, Tamuning, 96913, Guam
The best way to hop between popular tourist sites is to hitch a ride on one of Tumon's ubiquitous open-air trolleys. Trolleys make stops along Hotel Row in Tumon, as well as at select locations in downtown Tamuning and Hagatna, including Two...
1296 Pale San Vitores Rd, Tumon, 96913, Guam
The sprawling DFS Galleria in Tumon is best known for selling brands like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Kate Spade, Michael Kors, and Tiffany & Co. But DFS is also one of the only places on Guam to find high quality crafts from local artisans...
1255 Pale San Vitores Rd, Tamuning, 96913, Guam
For a quiet night out, try the Bambu Bar in the lobby of the Outrigger Guam Resort. The bar serves a nice mix of island-themed cocktails, while acoustic guitar and ukelele players strum in the background. Plus, there's free wi-fi.
1255 Pale San Vitores Rd, Tamuning, 96913, Guam
Shark diving tends to be an activity reserved for risk takers. But at UnderWater World Guam, you can get all the thrill of diving with sharks within the safe, controlled environment of a world-class aquarium. The "Dive with the Sharks" package...
2210 Y-Sensong Rd, Dededo, 96929, Guam
Farming on Guam isn't common, but the few who do raise crops sell them at the Dededo Flea Market, held every Saturday and Sunday in the northern village of Dededo. There, you can find tropical produce like taro, yams, breadfruit, and various types...
Hagåtña, Guam
Shop local crafts, watch cultural performances, and sample Chamorro barbecue at the long-running Wednesday Night Market at the Chamorro Village, a cultural heritage center and shopping center in downtown Hagatna. The weekly market is one of the...
Star Bldg, 888 N S Marine Corps Dr, Tamuning, 96913, Guam
Though only a few years old, Pika’s Café has quickly risen to the ranks of one of Guam’s most popular restaurants, thanks to a winning blend of friendly service, local ingredients, and inventive Chamorro fusion food. Owners Lenny and Pika Fejeran...
Pale San Vitores Rd, Tamuning, 96913, Guam
Nowhere is Guam's culture more alive than at village fiestas, which draw locals from across the island for celebrations of food, friends, and family. The fiesta tradition stems from Guam's Spanish-Catholic heritage, with each fiesta held to honor...
