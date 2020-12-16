6 Beautiful Railway Hotels
Collected by Afar Magazine
Revisit the golden age of travel.
1701 N Park Dr, Winslow, AZ 86047, USA
Developed by Fred Harvey—whose railway eatery company inspired Judy Garland’sThe Harvey Girls—La Posada houses the famed Turquoise Room restaurant. Sleeping quarters furnished with Zapotec rugs and handcrafted beds offer views of vineyards and...
3920 Zermatt, Switzerland
The five-star Riffelalp Resort, which opened in 1884 and subsequently became a playground for the rich and famous, enjoys an enviable location in the heart of Switzerland’s Gornergrat skiing and hiking district. The setting borders a stone pine...
1 Rideau St, Ottawa, ON K1N 8S7, Canada
Most of Canada’s 19th-century hotels, such as this one, were built by rail companies to house passengers. The limestone landmark, furnished with Louis XV–style decor, overlooks the parliament buildings. Expect exhibits this year to celebrate the...
Euston Rd, Kings Cross, London NW1 2AR, UK
I watch as yellow-and-white Eurostar trains snake in and out of London’s St. Pancras train shed, a vaulted Victorian masterpiece of glass panels and iron arches. My room at the St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel has this floor-to-ceiling view:...
1 Princes St, Edinburgh EH2 2EQ, UK
Adjacent to Waverley Station in the heart of Edinburgh, Rocco Forte’s Victorian hotel was Michael Palin’s stop during his Confessions of a Trainspotter television series. The tower clock is set three minutes fast to give passengers “extra time” to...
2C, Templers Place, Mt. Lavinia,, Colombo, Sri Lanka
This colonial artifact overlooks the turquoise Indian Ocean and the Coast Line train that runs along it.Sights from the ocean-view rooms stretch to the city of Colombo, 20 minutes away. Trainspotters should request a room at the hotel’s north end...
