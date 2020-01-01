Where are you going?
515 Birthday Vacay

Collected by Lori Kallestad
Tacos and Tequila

507 Pressler St, Austin, TX 78703, USA
Hands down, one of the best Happy Hour offerings I have seen in a long time! But visit anytime. Simple makes better; premium Tequilas, fresh and seasonal ingredients and creativity. Don't leave without trying the Guacamole; made to order in front...
Moonshine Patio Bar & Grill

303 Red River St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
Moonshine is a comfortable and easygoing restaurant in downtown Austin that serves some of the tastiest American comfort food in Austin. They are known for their "All You Care to Eat" Sunday Brunch starting at 9am, but their Dinner offerings are...
The Side Bar

602 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
Have you ever seen a man in a wet suit playing the bass cello? How about a band of 5 guys in wet suits? Walking into Side Bar (East 7th and Red River) I thought to myself, how weird and so very appropriate to stumble upon this sight while at SXSW...
South Congress Avenue

1500 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
My favorite thing about my neighborhood (besides the Whip In) is South Congress Avenue. It is home to my favorite coffee shop and several of my favorite restaurants (South Congress Cafe, The Woodland, Enoteca, Vespaio, etc..). There are tons of...
Book People

603 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78703, USA
Leading the charge for independent bookstores since it opened in 1970, Book People is legendary for creativity and a strong calendar of events. The store holds frequent author signings—and we're talking big authors—and book...
Central Market

4001 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78756, USA
You need something fun do with your family? Something that involves live music, plays-capes, amazing food and a great wine/beer selection?! The Cafe at Central Market has got you covered. From local acts that will entertain the entire family to a...
The Belmont

305 W 6th St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
The Belmont is a state-of-the-art music venue space in the Warehouse District. The new Belmont boasts a cutting edge sound and light system and hosts music ranging from indie rock and electronic dance music to what’s the next hottest band! You can...
Hotel San Jose

1316 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Hailed as one of the country’s first true boutique hotels, Hotel San José started its life as a 1930s tourist court and became a 1950s roadside motel before falling into disrepair in a bad part of town. In the mid-1990s, Liz Lambert bought it and...
Heywood Hotel

1609 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
One of Austin’s top boutique hotels—and among the first in the trendy East Austin neighborhood—the Heywood Hotel feels more like an achingly cool designer friend’s house than a hotel, and in the best possible way. The husband-and-wife team...
Texas State Capitol

1100 Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78701, USA
Since everything seems bigger in Texas, it's no surprise that the Texas State Capitolholds the title for largest state capitol building in the union (360,000 square feet of floor space in the main building!). The building is alsoquite beautiful...
Home Slice Pizza

1415 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
If you're driving or walking down South Congress Ave on an afternoon or evening you'll smell the scent of pizza dough. It is an unmistakable smell and my girlfriend and I are convinced that Home Slice Pizza is actually setup to push the smell out...
Whip In

1950 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Part Tex-Indian restaurant, part brewpub, part music venue–Whip In is anything but ordinary. This former convenience store-turned-restaurant is where locals go for south Asian food with South Austin moods. This quirky stomping ground offers...
Austin Beerworks

3001 Industrial Terrace, Austin, TX 78758, USA
Texas alcohol laws caused a lag in Texas and Austin breaking into the microbrew scene that is sweeping the nation, but Austin is rapidly catching up to other markets like Portland and Denver in their offerings of artisan beer. The breweries in...
