5 Working Ranches Where We Want to Saddle Up
Collected by Afar Magazine
Flyfishing, horseback-riding, cattle wrangling. All the things that hearty early settlers did, but with fresh linens and perfectly prepared food.
10635 Jesmond Rd, Clinton, BC V0K 1K0, Canada
Echo Valley Ranch encompasses a diverse landscape—from desert canyons to glaciers. Hike in the protected grasslands near the legendary Gang Ranch, one of British Columbia’s first cattle spreads, or climb to the top of the 7,460-foot Mount Bowman....
Nanyuki, East, Kenya
An expansive cattle ranch, the upscale Borana has eight family-friendly cottages. Look for views of snowcapped Mount Kenya and elephants bathing in a nearby lake. Guests can accompany the manager on his daily rounds to see lions outside the cattle...
Fundo La Curiña s/n, 04140, Peru
Situated inside one of the world’s deepest canyons, this Orient-Express property offers horseback riding onPeruvian Paso steeds, fly-fishing, and trips to see rare Andean condors. Feed baby alpacas at the resort’s farm or take a walk along the...
Carretera Entrada San José, s/n, 04118 San José, Almería, Spain
After riding through Cabo de Gata-Níjar Natural Park—where scenes fromLawrence of ArabiaandIndiana Jones and the Last Crusadewere shot—return to the adobe hacienda for homemadegurullos(pasta stew) with rabbit. Cortijo El Sotillo, San José,...
Patagonia
The sun sinks behind the foothills of the Andes as I gallop on horseback toward the riverbank. My horse splashes into the rushing water, and I cling to the reins with frozen fingers. In the distance, smoke curls up through the evening sky. It’s a...
