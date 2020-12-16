5 All-American Classics—And Where to Eat Them
Collected by Afar Magazine
Essentials for the all-American appetite.
1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison, WI 53713, USA
The German pork sausage, usually topped with sauerkraut, onions, and mustard, is a holy sacrament in Wisconsin. Taste the best at Madison’s Brat Fest from May 24–27. This appeared in the May 2014 issue.
3717 S Dutch Mill Rd, Madison, WI 53718, USA
Toby’s Supper Club in Madison, Wisconsin, serves a great version of this mild, flaky fish at its Friday night fish fry. This appeared in the May 2014 issue.
Lunds Landing, ND 58849, USA
The juneberry is sweet like a blueberry but has a nutty bite and makes a darn good pie. Order a slice from Lund’s Landing in Ray, North Dakota. This appeared in the May 2014 issue.
N Ave, Iowa 50638, USA
The Iowa State Fair sells the original cornmeal-batter-coated hot dog that is deep-fried and served on a stick. Taste it August 7-17. This appeared in the May 2014 issue.
3002 W 47th St, Kansas City, KS 66103, USA
Midwest barbecue is sweeter than Southern ’cue. Oklahoma Joe’s in Kansas City, Kansas, has a line out the door by 10 a.m. This appeared in the May 2014 issue.
