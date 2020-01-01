35 More Exceptional Travel Experiences

Where are you going?
Courtyard by Marriott Isla Verde Beach Resort

San Juan, Puerto Rico
For an amazing three-day tropical escape from NYC, look no further than San Juan, PR. A clean, comfortable, and affordable option within striking distance of the airport (no car rental required) is the Marriott Isla Verde. Great long board/SUP...
Ghent Marriott Hotel

Korenlei 10, 9000 Gent, Belgium
Poor Ghent often gets overlooked, thanks in large part to nearby Bruges. For some reason Bruges has always been labeled as the pretty one, or the one most likely to succeed. What most visitors don’t realize is that Ghent also enjoys many of the...
Key Largo Bay Marriott Beach Resort

103800 Overseas Highway Mm 103.8, Key Largo, FL 33037, USA
I sat in my lounge under a palm tree and gazed at the beautiful Gulf. I just sighed. The beauty of the Keys is a good reason to visit and most of them produce a languid sense of well being and relaxation. I stayed at the Key Largo Marriott Resort...
Wailea Beach Marriott Resort & Spa

3700 Wailea Alanui Dr, Wailea, HI 96753, USA
Now this is truly a place you never want to leave. The infinity edge pool at the Marriott in Wailea, Maui. The pool reached right out to the Pacific Ocean, and you almost felt as if you were in the ocean itself. Grab an umbrella drink, swim over...
Cairo Marriott Hotel & Omar Khayyam Casino

16 Saray El، Gezira St, Omar Al Khayam, Zamalek, Cairo Governorate 11211, Egypt
If I am ever reincarnated as an inanimate object, I wouldn't mind coming back as one of these lanterns.
La Boca

La Boca, Buenos Aires, Argentina
With its colorful characters, cobbled streets and vibrantly painted, ramshackle houses, this dockside Buenos Aires neighborhood almost looks like some kind of theme park. La Boca is actually very real—and yet it has been discovered by tourists....
Bar Mut

Carrer de Pau Claris, 192, 08037 Barcelona, Spain
"First stop in Barcelona is Bar Mut. Great vibes, wine, and this house classic of egg yolk, prawns, and crispy potatoes. Hot damn, it's good to be here."—Matt Duckor
Joo Chiat

181 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427452
If you're doing some soul searching in Singapore, come to Katong, an East Coast community full of character and characters. Easties grow up here and never leave (those who do spend the rest of their lives pining for the laid-back,...
Cork Butter Museum

O'Connell Square, Shandon, Cork, Ireland
Admit it. Come on. You saw butter museum in the title and you giggled. Then you made a promise to yourself to visit this place the next time you're in Ireland. I don't blame you. I did the same thing. This may very well be the most boring museum...
El Aperitivo

Calle Alfolí, 11, 28280 Madrid, Spain
Tapas in Madrid are usually eaten before lunch, at “vermut” or “aperitivo” time. This can be done before lunch or after work. Apart from eating the Madrid tapas and drinking sangria or beer, these bars are a good place to watch football games and...
Santana's Restaurant

Williams Town BS, Exuma, The Bahamas
If you partake in one culinary experience while in the Bahamas, make it Santana's "Cracked Lobster" on Little Exuma. Chef Dee fries the lobster while it's still in the shell in her "secret sauce" made with local spices from her garden. It's served...
Aamanns Deli

Øster Farimagsgade 10, 2100 København, Denmark
A visit to Denmark must include trying the country's famous, impossible-to-pronounce open-faced sandwich, smørrebrød (I'm fairly certain that only native Danish speakers can pronounce it properly -"SMUHR-bruth"). Smørrebrød translates to "buttered...
Lalibela Cookery School

Lalibela, Ethiopia
Any visitor to Ethiopia, or any Ethiopian restaurant, is familiar with the ubiquitous injera. Made from the indigenous tej wheat, this crepe is the plate, fork, and bread at most Ethiopian meals. At the Lalibela Cookery School in the ancient...
平和記念公園 (Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park)

1-2 Nakajimachō, Naka-ku, Hiroshima, 730-0811, Japan
A super talented barista in Caffe Ponte near Hiroshima Peace Park inscribed a message of peace and love on my morning latte. For the last 67 years the city of Hiroshima has devoted itself to the causes of peace and nuclear non-proliferation.
La Libertad

La Libertad Department, El Salvador
Found in stalls plotted roadside and lining market streets, horchata is a staple of Salvadoran cuisine. Elsewhere in Central America, the sweet beverage is often built from a ground rice or sesame seed base, however the Salvadoran version is...
Pourhouse Vancouver Restaurant Gastown

162 Water St, Vancouver, BC V6B 1B2, Canada
They serve comfort dishes here, but the simplicity is deceptive. The burger, for instance, is made from bacon, brisket, and chuck. Cocktails are an experience: Order absinthe and they will bring out the proper bohemian barware so you can party...
Grand Café Orient

Ovocný trh 19, 110 00 Praha-Staré Město, Czechia
Prague’s Grand Café Orient is the only cubist-designed space of its kind in the world. It occupies the first floor of the House of the Black Madonna, designed in 1911 by modernist architect Josef Gočár. Renovated in 2005, the...
Tulum Archaeological Site

Carretera Federal, Cancun - Chetumal Km 230, 307, 77780 Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
While not as large as other ancient Mayan cities in the region, Tulum draws in visitors for its stunning setting of centuries-old temples perched on a cliff by the Caribbean Sea. You’ll pass a large market with souvenirs, a casual Mexican...
Yandup Island Lodge

Panama
The family-owned Yandup Island Lodge is located on a private island across from the remote Playon Chico community on the Caribbean coastline of San Blas, Panama. The eco-lodge offers two tours a day: a visit to a beach on one of the archipelago's...
如果吧 • If Bar (aka 'Siif')

24 Zhonglouwan Hutong, Dongcheng Qu, Beijing Shi, China
Explore the back streets near Andingmen Station for a glimpse of everyday life in the hutongs of Beijing. While in the area, stop for a drink at the unexpectedly hip Siif Cafe. As the sign out front says, they have good coffee, along with...
Daikanyama T-SITE

A short walk from Daikanyama Station is one of the metropolis's iconic bookstores, Tsutaya at T-Site. Designed by Klein Dytham Architecture, the Tsutaya bookstore is celebrated not only for the beauty of its three buildings but also for the...
Emir Sultan Mosque

Emirsultan, Emir Sultan Cami, 16360 Yıldırım/Bursa, Turkey
The Whirling Dervish Lodge in Bursa puts on a nightly spiritual performance that gets you back to the basics of why the whirling dervishes exist. This is no 'show' for tourists, this is a spiritual event and service. I felt lucky that they allowed...
Mercado Indio

Av. Petit Thouars 5245, Lima 15074, Peru

A must-stop on the traditional handicraft circuit, this massive market—stretching four city blocks in Miraflores!—is home to stall after stall of kitschy bric-a-brac, pre-Columbian–style pottery, alpaca everything and an endless...

Bus Factory, 3 President St

138 Lilian Ngoyi St, Newtown, Johannesburg, 2001, South Africa
Meet the other Prince – a jewelry designer who has his workshop at the Unity Gallery, inside the Bus Factory. Prince makes rings, bracelets, necklaces and pendants out of ...silverware. We had a good laugh when I told him I wouldn't let him...
East Austin

East Austin, Austin, TX, USA
Plaid Pigeon's home studio was a stop on the self-guided East Austin Studio Tour. We pulled up in our car to the normal-looking residential home and were surprised to be greeted by a backyard full of playful plant art and a large greenhouse as we...
Kowloon Goldfish Market

Kowloon, Hong Kong
As a lover of all things market, as well as a diver and serious animal lover, I was beyond ecstatic to find out there was a goldfish market in Hong Kong. The market is situated in the Mong Kok area of Hong Kong's Kowloon. The market is a series of...
Egyptian Spice Bazaar

Rüstem Paşa Mahallesi, Erzak Ambarı Sok. No:92, 34116 Fatih/İstanbul, Turkey
Smaller than the Grand Bazaar but more intense, the Spice Market is equal parts tourist trap and necessary shopping stop for cooks and foodies. Meet the original spice girl at Ucuzcular (remember Area 51 to find her booth), one of the few...
Employees Only

510 Hudson St, New York, NY 10014, USA
Employees Only is a gem in New York City. Located in one of New York’s hippest neighborhoods on Hudson Street, it looks unassuming from the outside. You’ll find a forest green awning outside with white block letters that read “EO” and a statue of...
Pauillac

33250 Pauillac, France
If you're looking to run a marathon that is actually FUN, don't miss the Marathon du Medoc, which is held in September. Thousands of runners, most of them dressed in zany costumes (I was an unimaginative French maid), course through the vineyards...
