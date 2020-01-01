32 ancient ruins to see in your lifetime

Hamzalısüleymaniye, Akropol Cd. No:6, 35700 Bergama/İzmir, Turkey

“The ruins of himself! now worn away, with age, yet still majestic in decay.” —Homer. The best way to see the Acropolis of Pergamon is to take the cable car up (they will try to sell you a return ticket, but insist on one-way) and then walk down...