26 Iconic UNESCO Cities
Collected by Maggie Fuller , AFAR Staff
List View
Map View
Stepping into a UNESCO city is like stepping back in time, if the past came equipped with all the amenities of modern life. Cities protected on the UNESCO World Heritage list are preserved yet modernized, with their historic and cultural integrity meticulously maintained yet their urban fabric still intact. Whether quaint or impressive, these crystallized glimpses at an area’s history and culture are made to be explored.
Save Place
In Dubrovnik, you have to walk the walls. It's a must. Not only for stellar views over one of what is arguably one of the most beautiful old cities in the world, but also for the friendly faces you might find. Like this one. My friend Katie...
Save Place
Palacio Hidalgo, Quito 170401, Ecuador
UNESCO got it right when it declared Quito’s historical center the world's first Cultural Heritage site. Hidden among the baroque churches, cobbled streets, and colorful markets lies a square of endless entertainment. If you find yourself in Plaza...
Save Place
95660 Champagne-sur-Oise, France
Just south of the city of Reims, you will find the Champagne Route, which directs you through small villages and of course down roads with acres and acres of vineyards. These vines grow the grapes that make the world-famous Champagne.
Save Place
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
While Jerusalem is the official capital of Israel, Tel Aviv is considered to be the capital of style and culture. Enjoy starting your day with a stroll along the beach or a great, rich breakfast in one of many outdoor cafes along some of the...
Save Place
Valletta, Malta
Save Place
Calle Francisco I. Madero 146, Mayahuel, 46400 Tequila, Jal., Mexico
Few visitors to Guadalajara skip a side trip to the town of Tequila, famous for the Mexican spirit of the same name. If you’re interested in going, your hotel can arrange a tequila trail excursion with a local outfitter, complete with...
Save Place
Riad Zitoun El Kdim, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
The spaghetti explosion of lanes and alleys of the Marrakesh medina are seemingly designed to confuse the unwary visitor, but getting happily lost is part of the fun – you never know what might lie around the next corner. Strike out from the...
Save Place
Hanchi Snoa 1-5, Willemstad, Curaçao
Willemstad’s first colonial settlement started as a hub for Dutch slave traders. Now a World Heritage site, this modern city center has a distinct Euro-Caribbean atmosphere, its preserved colonial buildings housing fashion boutiques, art...
Save Place
Bryggen, 5003 Bergen, Norway
Crowds flock to Bergen’s iconic Hanseatic district for an Instagram snap of the colorful houses, but there’s so much more to discover. Exploring the narrow alleyways is a must to fully appreciate what it must have been like to be a...
Save Place
Staroměstské nám. 1, 110 00 Praha-Staré Město, Czechia
Old Town Square, founded in the 12th century, is the center of Prague. In the middle of it all, the Old Town Hall (which also houses the famous Astronomical Clock), built in 1338, still provides the best 360-degree views of the city. For a...
Save Place
Bamberg, Germany
Famous for being Southern Germany’s hub of the Enlightenment during the late 18th century (Hegel and Hoffmann both lived here), Bamberg is also home to a superbly preserved medieval town center, which was declared a UNESCO World Heritage...
Save Place
Luang Prabang, Laos
Early morning in Luang Prabang has a haunting beauty about it as clouds and mist enshroud the mountains.
Save Place
42 Đường Phan Bội Châu, Cẩm Châu, Hội An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
Save Place
Il Campo, 53100 Siena SI, Italy
Considered one of Europe’s greatest medieval squares, the Piazza del Campo—or, simply, Il Campo—has been at the heart of life in Siena since it began as a marketplace and meeting spot for the area’s villages; the...
Save Place
Stone Town, Zanzibar, Tanzania
As easy as it would be to spend an entire trip to Zanzibar lazing around on soft-sand beaches, it’s well worth skipping an hour or two of sunbathing to see Stone Town, the ancient district of Zanzibar. With its narrow cobblestoned streets,...
Save Place
Djenne, Mali
This is the Grand Mosque in Djenné, Mali. It is a UNESCO World Heritage site and it holds the distinction of being the largest adobe building in the world. It is also one of Africa’s most famous cultural heritage landmarks. The walls of the Grand...
Save Place
Nevsky avenue, 53, Sankt-Peterburg, Russia, 191025
The grand boulevard Nevksy Prospekt is St. Petersburg’s main thoroughfare, intended by Peter the Great to be the beginning of a road linking the city to Moscow and Novgorod. It is still St. Petersburg’s principal shopping and entertainment...
Save Place
The Centro Historico de Cusco, Cusco's City Square, is continually ranked as one of the most beautiful squares in the world. It's no wonder why, with layers of rich Spanish colonial architecture atop Incan walls and ruins. Each Sunday in the...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever