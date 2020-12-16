23 Incredible Experiences in Sydney
Collected by Nina Dietzel , AFAR Ambassador
Getting on top of down under.
Save Place
229 Darlinghurst Rd, Sydney NSW 2010, Australia
One of Sydney's most celebrated cocktail bars has that speakeasy style down—dapper mixologists, glass cabinets, jazzy sound track, moody lighting—but it also delivers on the libations front. Expect inventive riffs on classic negronis, smoky mescal...
Save Place
Bondi NSW 2026, Australia
Bondi to Bronte is a stunning 30-45min walk along the coast. Start early so you can park behind Icebergs (http://icebergs.com.au/). Check out the famous Icebergs pool, walk past Tamarama (a cute smaller beach) and wind up in Bronte before heading...
Save Place
98-104 Parramatta Rd, Camperdown NSW 2050, Australia
Part motorcycle shop, part surf lifestyle brand, Deus ex Machina is hard to define, and that’s how owner Dare Jennings likes it.
Save Place
Harbour St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
The largest and most storied of the Sydney Harbour islands, Cockatoo was once an Aboriginal fishing ground, a naval shipyard, a girls' reform school, and a gruesome prison. Today, it offers fascinating walking tours, a casual café, and a number of...
Save Place
Sydney NSW, Australia
I love visiting big iconic bridges during the sunset. Trips at dusk to the Golden Gate Bridge and the Brooklyn Bridge have resulted in spectacular photographs of the urban landscape. The Sydney Harbour Bridge was another great experience! The...
Save Place
30 Balfour St, Chippendale NSW 2008, Australia
This four-level gallery holds a large collection of contemporary Chinese art. An airy teahouse serves housemade dumplings and loose-leaf oolong. 30 Balfour St., Chippendale, 61/(0) 2-8399-2867. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue....
Save Place
Lavender St, Lavender Bay NSW 2060, Australia
Over the past 15 years, Wendy Whiteley (known as the "goddess muse" and wife of one of Australia's most famous artists, Brett Whiteley) has lovingly restored a once derelict piece of land, owned by the NSW Rail Corporation. It's a magical place to...
Save Place
Bridge St &, Phillip St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
This sculpture was commissioned for the Museum of Sydney and developed by an indigenous and non-indigenous artist working together: Fiona Foley and Janet Laurence. The name of the sculpture comes from an essay by historian Rhys Jones, 1985: "…the...
Save Place
71 Clissold Rd, Wahroonga NSW 2076, Australia
About half an hour north of Sydney, right on the edge of the Ku-ring-gai National Park, you'll find this mid-century gem of Bauhaus architecture. The house was built in 1949/50 by Austrian architect Harry Seidler for his parents Rose and Max. The...
Save Place
1 Olympic Dr, Milsons Point NSW 2061, Australia
Luna Park is one of the most iconic features of Sydney. The amusement park was first constructed in 1935 and been through much tragedy over the years, including the 'ghost train fire' in 1979, that killed six children and one adult. It's worth a...
Save Place
339 Oxford St, Paddington NSW 2021, Australia
Known for free-form dishes, utensils, and jewelry cast in brightly colored resin, Dinosaur Designs has collaborated with the likes of Louis Vuitton. 339 Oxford St., Paddington, 61/(0) 2-9361-3776. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue....
Save Place
98-104 Parramatta Rd, Camperdown NSW 2050, Australia
Deus Café is located next door to Deus Ex Machina, one of the coolest motorcycle stores on the planet. The café has a great vibe, plus you'll find straight forward, delicious and affordable food here. But this 'House of Simple Pleasures' offers...
Save Place
Named after the blue haze that cloaks the region—which some link to oil droplets from the multitude of eucalyptus trees—the Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage area is a staggering 2.5-million-acre swath of sandstone canyons, cliffs, and...
Save Place
Mrs Macquaries Rd, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Sydney’s 158-acre botanic garden, which hugs the harbor between Mrs Macquarie's Chair and the Sydney Opera House, is home to nearly 9,000 plant species. Depending on the season of your visit, you might seek out spring peaches and wisteria or...
Save Place
382 Cleveland St, Redfern NSW 2016, Australia
Luke Nguyen says: “My wife absolutely adores Dolly Up and its owner, the lovely Erin Paige Hutchings. She offers vintage fashion at its best—a carefully curated collection.”
Save Place
Chippendale NSW 2008, Australia
Since Surry Hills was an industrial and commercial center early on, it seems like there’s a pub on nearly every corner. The Norfolk recently got a makeover. It’s a funky little place with great photos on the wall, an internal courtyard, tacos on...
Save Place
2 Raper St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
The final home and workplace of the late Australian artist Brett Whiteley is now a museum that holds rotating exhibits of Whiteley’s work shown on weekends as well as monthly events such as poetry readings and classical music performances....
Save Place
405 Crown St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
"Here is an amazing, ultramodern building. It’s mostly glass, but there’s no air-conditioning—it’s totally green. The library specializes in fashion and design, and it has comfy leather couches, so it’s a good spot for reading, listening to music,...
Save Place
50 Holt St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
The Argentine restaurant that took Sydney by storm in 2010—and even rose from the ashes of a fire that originated in its charcoal grill—finally outgrew its Cleveland Street Surry Hills digs and reopened on Holt Street in late...
Save Place
60 Riley St, Darlinghurst NSW 2010, Australia
“Our restaurant’s dining room is rustic, and we hope it feels warm and inviting, like you’re visiting our home.”—Luke Nguyen
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25