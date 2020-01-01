21 Father's Day Experiences Dad Will Actually Like
Collected by Kim Fortson , AFAR Contributor
Nix the ties and socks for the Father's Day gift that keeps on giving. Whether Dad's a sports fan or museum nerd, can't sit still or just needs a break, these 21 experiences will cure a long week at work—and settle any debate about who's Pop's favorite.
500 Linden St, Fort Collins, CO 80524, USA
So there we were, driving down the road, when out of nowhere a hipster on a 1-speed bolts out in front of us. I couldn't believe how well he could navigate his bike, considering he was wearing sandals, skinny jeans, and the ultimate shmedium...
This family-run restaurant serves up some of the best conch fritters in the Caribbean. The relaxed vibe and plastic chairs make for an unusual place for a romantic dinner, but just add a sunset and a perfectly prepared lobster, and Cow Wreck...
2313 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125, USA
Pizza Brain, located on Frankford Avenue in Fishtown, bills itself as the world’s first pizza museum and restaurant. With pizza-related toys, artwork, and memorabilia on display around the eatery, fine dining becomes fun dining. An added...
Kasane, Botswana
There is a sliver of Africa where four countries almost converge: Zambia, Zimbabwe, Namibia and Botswana. The Chobe River is one of the many separation points between Botswana and Namibia and it’s also where I experienced one of my favorite...
45 Sajik-ro, Sajik 2(i)-dong, Dongnae-gu, Busan, South Korea
South Korea embraces a lot of aspects of American culture. As you travel around the country you can see the American influence on fashion, food, and music, but one of the most interesting things about this influence is the popularity of baseball...
Utah, USA
As its biblical name implies, Zion National Park has the appeal of a place out of time. Established on November 19, 1919, the canyon and its surrounding landscape feel like a natural temple, full of arches, hoodoos, and imposing walls, some of...
Iceland
Looking at a volcanic crater is one thing. Seeing how puny a person is next to it, really puts things into perspective. Kerið crater is on the popular touristic route called the Golden Circle in South Iceland, covering about 300 km looping from...
The Liberties, Dublin 8, Ireland
Arthur Guinness, the forefather of the world-renowned family, founded the brewery on this inner city spot in 1759. It's the city's most visited tourist attraction, telling both the history and processes that have gone into making Ireland's most...
Bãi Sao An Thới, Thị Trấn An Thới, Phú Quốc, An Thới, Phú Quốc, tỉnh Kiên Giang, Vietnam
The beach that will leave you speechless. Bai Sao (South Beach - in English) is located on the Vietnamese island, Phu Quoc. This place oozes relaxation. The mood on the island is very different from mainland Vietnam and if you have any inclination...
Guanacaste Province, Liberia, Costa Rica
The thermal hot springs in Rincón de La Vieja at Rio Negro (Black River) may not be as well known as those in the Arenal area, but we had the pools and surrounding forest to ourselves. From where we stayed at the Hacienda Guachipelin...
Summercove, Kinsale, Co. Cork, Ireland
If you're a fan of history and/or photography, be sure to spend time at Charles Fort in County Cork. This National Monument of Ireland is the bastion on the water's edge near Kinsale, and is open year round. The fort was built on the site of an...
2401 Ontario St, Cleveland, OH 44115, USA
Cleveland sports fans have been going through a bit of a rough patch the last few decades. No Cleveland sports team has won a championship since 1964 and all the years since, well, they've been a bit painful. At least we have super nice stadiums...
525 Laguna St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
Corredor Turistico KM 10 Lote D, Del Sol, Tourist Corridor, 23450 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
When we first got to the Sheraton in Cabo, all I could think was how Moroccan the feel of the hotel was. It was definitely unexpected, but gorgeous. Beautiful sky-walkways all around so you can truly take in the views.
Tokaj, 3910 Hungary
If you fancy an adventure to Gróf Degenfeld Winery, in the famous Tokaj-Hegyalja wine region of Hungary, you will be close to the bottles pictured above. These are two ancient bottles of Tokaji, which is a sweet wine made from grapes that have...
1 National Stadium S Rd, Chaoyang Qu, China
