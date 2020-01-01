20thTrip
24 Tông Đản, Tràng Tiền, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Owned and operated by journalist and raconteur Nguyen Qui Duc, this Hanoi institution is now in its fourth incarnation near the Opera House. Expect a bohemian crowd, an eclectic music policy and a great selection of wine. Among the other strings...
Mai Hắc Đế, Bùi Thị Xuân, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội, Vietnam
One of the hippest joints in Hanoi, this speakeasy-style venue combines effortless conviviality with excellent cocktails. Regular live events run the gamut from eclectic DJ sets to more straightforward nights of live music.
22 Hai Bà Trưng Tràng Tiền Hoàn Kiếm Tràng Tiền Hoàn Kiếm Hà Nội, Tràng Tiền, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Hanoi's multiplexes actually have a reasonable range of the latest movie releases, but if it is something more left-field you are looking for, this is the place. Run by film buff volunteers, the 89-seat theater screens everything from European...
14 Phan Huy Ích, Nguyễn Trung Trực, Ba Đình, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Part exhibition space, part cafe-bar, this gallery is housed in a gorgeous early 20th century villa and is one of the main hubs for Hanoi's small but robust art scene. Works by emerging and established Vietnamese artists are shown throughout the...
43 Nhật Chiêu, Nhật Tân, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Run by a pair of Catalan emigres from a gorgeous villa on tranquil West Lake, Chula is highly regarded for the design of its dresses, jackets, skirts, and gorgeous silk garments.
18 Lý Văn Phức, Cát Linh, Đống Đa, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Colloquially known as "chicken street," this is the place to come for tasty barbecued poultry at all hours of the day. The street is lined with vendors working the same alchemy with a limited menu of chicken wings and feet, sweet potatoes, and...
16 Tống Duy Tân, Hàng Bông, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Hanoi is not, by any stretch of the imagination, a pulsing all-night city. People rise early and go to bed early here in the northern hub. Nevertheless, unrepentant night owls aren't totally neglected. This institution doles out passable western...
32 Điện Biên Phủ, Điện Bàn, Ba Đình, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Coffee shops are everywhere in Hanoi, but few strike the right balance between quality coffee and a hip, youthful atmosphere. Cong Caphe now has several branches in the city -- as well as in other big cities in Vietnam including Ho Chi Minh City...
34C Cao Bá Quát, Điện Bàn, Ba Đình, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Both Bar Betta and Tadioto were among the stalwarts in the now-defunct Zone 9, an arty area which revolutionized Hanoi's nightlife for a short time before being shut down. The original Bar Betta, however, is still a sterling choice for a drink...
T18 Times city, Minh Khai, Khu đô thị Times City, Hoàng Mai, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Every year, the guys behind Hanoi's Club for the Appreciation of Music and Art (CAMA) bring some of the finest left-field musical talent from the region to the city's American Club for a one-day shindig. The event usually takes place in May. Photo...
25 Hàng Giầy, Hàng Buồm, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Vietnamese food is widely regarded as one of the world's healthier cuisines. There's nothing particularly holistic or nutritious about this traditional favorite however. A local variant on steak and eggs, the dish is a calorific wonder. Steak is...
Hội An, Quang Nam Province, Vietnam
A short drive south of Da Nang, Hoi An is a spellbinding UNESCO World Heritage site, with intact 16th-century architecture that celebrates its origins as a trading port that long welcomed merchant ships from China, Japan, and Europe. The Old Town...
15 Phố Ngô Quyền, Tràng Tiền, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội 010000, Vietnam
A 1901 landmark in Hanoi’s French Quarter, the colonial-style Sofitel Legend Metropole has long been a celebrity magnet, welcoming presidents, ambassadors, and literary and cinematic royalty into its marble lobby. Somerset Maugham...
12-14 Hàng Gà, Hàng Bồ, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam
This is a reliable place to sample one of Hanoi's indigenous classics: banh cuon, or steamed rice rolls stuffed with minced pork and chopped wood-ear mushrooms. Less a restaurant, more a hole-in-the-wall with a few tables and chairs strewn around,...
While pho bo might be the king of Hanoian street food and bun cha the cult hero, for less carnivorous types this simple yet vastly popular hit is one of the city's unsung favorites. For the uninitiated, the popularity of the dish might be slightly...
Sweet corn, lightly battered and fried, served sizzling hot with a bowl of dipping sauce - SO delicious. I couldn't remember the name of this amazing dish, so I emailed an expat we met living in Ha Noi. Matt told me it's called ngo chien...
18 Lý Văn Phức, Cát Linh, Đống Đa, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Some of the most delicious grilled fowl in Hanoi can be found on Ly Van Phuc, colloquially known as "chicken street." The meat here is marinated in buckets before being thrown onto the grill. Although it possibly wouldn't pass many modern...
55 Bát Sứ, Hàng Bồ, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Situated to the south and east of Lake Hoan Kiem, the French Quarter has a different feel from the rest of Hanoi—one characterized by a profusion of space. The French began shaping this part of the city in the late 1800s (in part by knocking...
