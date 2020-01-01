2017
Collected by Jean Clemente
List View
Map View
Save Place
Ano Mera 846 00, Greece
A few kilometers inland from Mykonos Town, Ano Mera is a small Cycladic idyll of a village. To get a feel for how people lived before the tourism boom, wander the streets and smell the scent of fresh baked bread. The Panagia Tourliani church and...
Save Place
Adare, Co. Limerick, Ireland
Adare is known as Ireland's most beautiful village and I saw why when we got there. There are such beautiful houses there. I adore thatches! It is absolutely charming. If you do not believe them or me, check for yourself :)
Save Place
00060 Capena RM, Italy
The original settlement of Capena was founded on the site nowadays known as La Civitucola, some three kilometres north of present-day Capena. Ancient Capena was a thriving town, situated close to the Tiber river and the sanctuary and commercial...
Save Place
Uvita de Osa, Bahía Ballena, Costa Rica, Provincia de Puntarenas, Uvita, 00011, Costa Rica
Located on Costa Rica’s southern Pacific Coast, the Osa Peninsula is covered by one of the largest lowland tropical rain forests in the Americas. The new Kura Design Villas are ideal for exploring the region. The vision of an architect and a...
Save Place
100 Dorado Beach Drive, Dorado, 00646, Puerto Rico
It may be only 22 miles west of San Juan, but Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve feels a world away. The resort has a spectacular location on a three-mile stretch of beach on Puerto Rico’s north shore, where Clara Livingston once ran...
Save Place
French Polynesia
Set against a backdrop of lush jungle, this secluded luxury resort offers a mix of accommodations, from gorgeous villas with their own private plunge pools located right on the resort's powdery white sands to overwater bungalows with traditional...
Save Place
Puerto Ferro, Puerto Rico
One of my favorite places in the whole world—Vieques! I'm actually a little apprehensive to share, because I'd love to keep it the semi-secret it is. If you time it well, you can have this beach all to yourself.
Save Place
Calle Félix Rodríguez de la Fuente, 11, 11688 Zahara de la Sierra, Cádiz, Spain
While on a road-trip through Andalusia, we spent a day exploring the Sierra de Grazalema Natural Park. The twisting mountain roads took our breath away at regular intervals. The region is famous for its Peublos Blancos (or white villages). One was...
Save Place
Carretera de Yé S/N HARÍA, 35541 Lanzarote, Las Palmas, Spain
Lanzarote – a Spanish delight, a volcanic wonderland, a hidden gem. The most easterly of the seven islands in the Spanish archipelago known as Canary Islands, is a relatively undiscovered island. Many who visit this beautiful place spend their...
Save Place
Navarre, Spain
Imagine 100,000 acres of dry, clay desert landscape. Whoever said that Europe doesn’t have the great outdoors has never been to Las Bárdenas Reales Desert. Likened to Nevada or a Utah landscape, wind and water is acting architect, forming...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever