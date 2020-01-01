2016roadtrip
Collected by Autumn
3611 18th St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
There's nothing more San Fransisco (or hipster) than buying a margharita (with pepperoni) and taking it to Dolores Park for some prime people watching. It may be easier than getting a seat in the restaurant. Don't forget the chilli flakes! How I...
In 2001, hotelier Ian Schrager tapped French designer Philippe Starck to reconceptualize The Clift Royal Sonesta Hotel’s wildly modern interiors. A complete contrast to the building’s historic facade, the lobby is dark, edgy and filled with a...
Twin Peaks, San Francisco, CA, USA
The best views of San Francisco are from the top of Twin Peaks, the two hills that are located in the geographic center of the city. Only from Twin Peaks can you get a 360-degree view of the entire city. If you are lucky, on a clear day you can...
1250 Bridgeway, Sausalito, CA 94965, USA
For active types, on a beautiful San Francisco day, bike across the Golden Gate Bridge and up to Sausalito -- it's a gorgeous 10-mile ride). Once you've arrived, grab a few drinks and a pizza on the patio of Bar Bocce, which has stunning bay and...
Presidio of San Francisco, San Francisco, CA, USA
A few blocks east of Goldsworthy's more prominent Spire is this installation of fallen trees snaking through the still standing ones. Wood Line is located within the cypress grove near the intersection of Presidio Boulevard and West Pacific...
Golden Gate Park, San Francisco, CA, USA
I have an aversion to hills, especially when riding a bike. This is not ideal, because I live in San Francisco and some days it feels like an entire city of hills. This bike ride is one of my favorites not only because it goes right through the...
225 26th St #51, Santa Monica, CA 90402, USA
A small storefront in the charming Brentwood Country Mart is lit up late after the rest of the village has gone to sleep. Here at Sweet Rose Creamery, organic milk, eggs, cream, and sugar are transformed daily into the purest-tasting ice cream,...
200 Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica, CA 90401, USA
The Santa Monica Pier embodies what Southern California is all about: fun in the sun. Popular with tourists and locals alike, this iconic boardwalk adjacent to the Pacific Ocean—filled with all the amusement rides, midway games, fried food,...
1802 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401, USA
Cora's Coffee Shoppe just off the coast is a cozy cafe with refined comfort-food brunch and lunch. The retro interior is lined with black and white tiled floors, daily fish specials are on a chalkboard and the flowered iron arbor covered patio...
1000 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401, USA
The best seafood in LA is by the beach. Fresh fish is served at an array of dining atmospheres from casual shacks like Malibu Seafood and Reel Inn to fancy restaurants like Moonshadows and Chart House. The fish tacos at James’ Beach are as good as...
1401 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401, USA
Los Angeles is a place of constant change, and yet, that isn’t necessarily the case in Santa Monica. While recent transformations have altered this city, part of its appeal is that its most popular attraction – the pier and boardwalk – have...
1760 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027, USA
Entering the spacious yet cozy outdoors patio of Home Restaurant is like a warm familial embrace. The lush canopy and central coy pond (and fountain lined with mini plastic dinosaurs) set a tranquil yet playful ambiance. The service is friendly,...
Venice Fishing Pier, Venice, CA 90292, USA
The Pacific Ocean is a force that calls to some to jump in and join the dolphins that frequent its waters. Temperatures are warmest in August and September, but wet suits are available to rent year-round. Go surfing or take a stand-up...
512 Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291, USA
"I am grateful" is just one of the ways you order lunch at Cafe Gratitude. "I am whole" is another; as is "I am glorious." Every dish on the menu has a name like this, and whether you're in the mood for gratitude (the community bowl with shredded...
700 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90017, USA
My deep love for macarons is no surprise to anyone that knows me, so it's no wonder that after trying perhaps the finest ever in Paris, I'd look for a temporary fix in Los Angeles. This quest led to the discovery of Bottega Louie, one of my...
9149 S Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045, USA
Like Five Guys in DC, Whataburger in Texas, and Shake Shack in NYC, In-N-Out is the West Coast burger joint for those in the know. It’s been a SoCal staple since it first opened in 1948 and has since developed a cult-like following...
Arts District, Los Angeles, CA, USA
If you head just a bit farther east out of downtown LA, you will stumble upon an outdoor street art museum all over walls, garage doors, light poles, and pretty much any surface that will hold paint. Old industrial warehouses near the LA River and...
W 4th St, Los Angeles, CA 90013, USA
Los Angeles is a creative center and nothing illustrates it better than the graffiti, murals and outdoor art around the city.
Venice Fishing Pier, Venice, CA 90292, USA
The boardwalk and bike path from Will Rogers State Beach in the Pacific Palisades to Torrance County Beach in Torrance is a stretch of activity some 20 miles long. Rent a bike, roller or in-line skates, or a Segway and cruise as much of the...
3515 Wilshire Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90010, USA
As the first boutique hotel in Koreatown, the Line might have been able to get away with cutting a few corners while still attracting a cool clientele. It probably didn’t need to get the hottest young Korean-American chef in L.A. on board (to run...
3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
Famous since its 1998 opening as the place with the dancing fountains (further immortalized in the final scene of the 2001 film Ocean’s Eleven), the 3,933-room Italian-themed Bellagio is a Las Vegas icon. There is a fantasy feel about it, with its...
3325 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
770 Las Vegas Blvd N, Las Vegas, NV 89101, USA
Reservations required—and no wonder. The tours at the Neon Museum sell out months in advance. A walk through the museum's famous "Boneyard" (where neon goes to die) is fascinating, from motel row to the first integrated casino (one that shut...
Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV, USA
Yeah Baby! The Strip might get all the attention, but if you want the real Vegas the only place to go is Fremont St. With its enclosed light show of a ceiling, freak show of people watching, and rock 'n' roll show of live entertainers you could be...
Las Vegas, NV, USA
Wander around downtown Las Vegas and you're likely to notice a number of old school signs that look nothing like the glitzy neon signs on the Strip. Vintage Vegas is alive and well in downtown, and there's been an active movement to preserve and...
3708 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
Forget any notions you have about boring vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry milkshakes. At Holsteins in The Cosmopolitan, milkshakes are given an innovative twist, and many of them have a spirited, high-proof kick. At its roots, this is a...
3730 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
In recent years, there has been an awesome pizza trend in Las Vegas. Gone are the days when the average toss-it-in-the-oven pie was the only option; today, there are fun local pizza eateries, high-end gourmet pies and even hidden alcoves housing...
Marble Canyon, AZ 86036, USA
Bordered on the south by its eponymous deep-red cliffs, the national monument is home to broad plateaus, endangered California condors, and some of the oldest petroglyphs in the United States. But the area’s greatest hit is the Wave, a dramatic,...
503 S Montezuma St, Prescott, AZ 86303, USA
Located a few blocks from Courthouse Square and Whiskey Row in downtown Prescott, about 100 miles north of Phoenix, the Motor Lodge is ideal for a retro road trip. The 13-room lodge began life around 1910 as summer cabins. After a century of...
525 Boynton Canyon Rd, Sedona, AZ 86336, USA
Sitting at the entrance to a secluded red-rock canyon eight miles outside Sedona, Enchantment Resort may be the Southwest’s most visually stunning accommodation. And while the indigenous people who originally inhabited the canyon had more...
350 Jordan Rd, Sedona, AZ 86336, USA
After a hard day of hiking the myriad trails through Sedona's gorgeous red rock country, my friend and I earned a dining experience where calories did not count. Everyone recommended Elote Cafe. Thank you, everyone, for one of the finest meals...
The Hotel St. Francis lays claim to being Santa Fe’s oldest hotel. Rebuilt in its current location in 1924, after a fire left its predecessor completely ravaged (save the brick chimney), the property formerly known as the De Vargas Hotel...
319 S Guadalupe St, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
Check out the rocking, hip and popular Cowgirl, a melding of Texas BBQ and New Mexico flavors and Old West style. Early evening, there's happy hour including cheap, tasty margaritas. At night, patrons kick up their heels to live music. There's a...
1607 Paseo De Peralta #10, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
A new Santa Fe tradition has emerged, the Green Chile Cheeseburger Smackdown, held at the Farmers Market Pavilion. In 2014, the Second Street Brewery burger titled Original Alien Burger reigned topped with a blue corn chile relleno with pepper...
