2016 summer
Collected by Bernadette Ellis
List View
Map View
Save Place
Downtown, Calgary, AB, Canada
Stephen Avenue, located downtown, features some delicious restaurants, bars, and unique shopping experiences for the cowboy/cowgirl in all of us. Even I, hesitantly, admitted to being attracted to at least one pair of cowboy boots with matching...
Save Place
91 Bow Valley Trail, Canmore, AB T1W 1N8, Canada
Instead of staring up at the spectacular Canadian Rockies, imagine soaring just inches above their majestic peaks. Alpine Helicopters sightseeing tours begin from the Canmore Municipal Heli-port just minutes from downtown, and fly over the iconic...
Save Place
7424 118 Ave, Edmonton, AB T5J 2N5, Canada
They are one of the youngest and most exciting teams in the NHL, and the city of Edmonton is in love with them. Nothing screams Edmonton louder than an Oilers game. So if you're in town during the winter, do your best to make it to Rexall Place to...
Save Place
Banff Ave, Alberta, Canada
Any trip to the historic mountain town of Banff must include a leisurely stroll up and down Banff Avenue. Majestic mountains loom at either end of the street, and in between you’ll find restaurants, bars, and shops that sell everything from...
Save Place
169 Canada Olympic Rd SW, Calgary, AB T3B 6B7, Canada
The world often thinks of Canada as the land that hockey built, but the truth is, Canada has a rich, diverse sports heritage that extends well beyond the stick and puck. Canada's Sports Hall of Fame, established in 1955 and opened at its new...
Save Place
Jasper, AB T0E 1E0, Canada
The sky above Jasper National Park comes alive at night. Celebrated as a Dark Sky Preserve, the national park is one of the best places in the world to stargaze. Light pollution is that orange hue often seen above cities, which is caused by the...
Save Place
111 Lake Louise Dr, Lake Louise, AB T0L 1E0, Canada
One of Canada’s most iconic hotels, the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise is cradled by the Rocky Mountains, its grand, castle-like structure surrounded by towering peaks and the pristine, protected wilderness of Banff National Park. The...
Save Place
405 Spray Ave, Banff, AB T1L 1J4, Canada
Whether you're a guest at the fairy-tale castle-esque Fairmont Banff Springs resort or just passing through town for holiday, a meal at the hotel's Waldhaus Restaurant is a must. The cozy restaurant is has the feel of an Alpine hunting cottage...
Save Place
Township Rd 17B and Township Rd 17A, Longview, AB T0L 1H0, Canada
The Bar U Ranch had a hand (and a hoof, and a horseshoe) in shaping life in Western Canada, and today is preserved as a national historic site packed with interactive exhibits, immersive educational programs, and more. If you're lucky, your visit...
Save Place
1900 Heritage Dr SW, Calgary, AB T2V 2X3, Canada
Gasoline Alley Museum's Winter CARnival runs December 27 - January 5, 2014, and features a number of exciting, family friendly activities like milk jug curling, snowball tossing, table hockey, The Winter Road Trip Game, and more. Heritage Park has...
Save Place
16430 Hwy 1A, Lake Louise, AB T0L 1E0, Canada
As a dog owner, a Siberian Husky owner to be exact, I was always a little hesitant about dogsledding tours. I have heard some pretty horrific stories about mistreatment and I certainly didn’t want to contribute to this in any way. As with all...
Save Place
700 Tunnel Mountain Rd, Banff, AB T0L, Canada
Set just a 15-minute walk from the irresistibly photogenic town of Banff within the pristine surrounds of Banff National Park, Buffalo Mountain Lodge lives up to every rustic Rocky Mountain vacation fantasy. Deer can even be spotted nibbling on...
Save Place
10009 107 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5J 1J1, Canada
Specializing in "new Canadian cuisine," Wildflower is a gold medal-winning dining spot that crisps fresh fish on wood-fired grills and pairs its rustic dishes with top-shelf wines. From game hen to lobster, hickory-and-pear chicken to smoky...
Save Place
555 Jewell St, Rosedale, AB T0J 2V0, Canada
The Rosedeer Hotel is one of the first buildings you see in Wayne, sitting squat on a narrow piece of land between the railroad tracks and the hills behind. It looks like a movie set, and has been. Running Brave, Shanghai Noon, and In Cold Blood...
Save Place
1410 Olympic Way SE, Calgary, AB T2G 2W1, Canada
Calgary is famous for the Calgary Stampede, ten days of cowboys, rodeo events, chuckwagon races, a midway (complete with deep fried Mars bars and corn dogs) and great music. No one’s kidding when they call it The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.
Save Place
10538 Jasper Ave, Edmonton, AB T5J 2A3, Canada
Accurately described by one visitor as "a mash-up of your great aunt's sitting room and your childhood neighbor's rumpus room," The Bower strikes a balance between classy maturity and youthful vibrancy. Champagnes, martinis, and scotches are...
Save Place
William Hawrelak Park, Edmonton, AB T5J 2R7, Canada
The best blues event in Western Canada stirs up a ruckus every August as international performers plug in at the scenic River Valley, serviced by shuttle. This award-winning three-day weekend blast has featured the legends such as Ike Turner, Dr....
Save Place
Montana, USA
A World Heritage site since 1995
This national park is not only also a World Heritage site but also an International Peace Park, 1 of 47 U.S. Biosphere Reserves, and an International Dark Sky Park. (It’s the only place in the nation with all...
This national park is not only also a World Heritage site but also an International Peace Park, 1 of 47 U.S. Biosphere Reserves, and an International Dark Sky Park. (It’s the only place in the nation with all...
Save Place
Montana, USA
You can’t beat the atmosphere and scenery at this Swiss-styled lodge, built 1913–14, on the scenic shore of the largest lake in Glacier National Park. The historic main-lodge rooms with lake views, as well as outlying cabins sitting on...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever