2016
Collected by Julia Fensterman
List View
Map View
Save Place
2131 William Barton Dr, Austin, TX 78746, USA
Texas summers are hot! When the heat hits, the people of Austin flock to the Barton Springs Pool to cool off and chill out. The $8 summer entrance fee(for nonresidents)buys you a whole day of fun. Get your hand stamped for reentry if you need to...
Save Place
915 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78703, USA
Fresa's Chicken al Carbon is an Austin-owned restaurant serving charcoal-grilled, locally raised chickens, freshly prepared tortas, salads, sides, homemade ice creams, aguas frescas, and a selection of beer and wine. The...
Save Place
2700 W Anderson Ln #501, Austin, TX 78757, USA
Disclaimer: I lived in South Korea for 2 years. In those 2 years I developed a deep love for Korean food, and Korea House seems to be the only restaurant in Austin to be able to satisfy my cravings for this delicious cuisine. In a cold day, try...
Save Place
1400 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
There is nothing like chilling on a great patio with friends on a nice afternoon. When the weather is perfect I usually rally the troupes and head to Perla's to lounge under the huge oak trees, play shuffle board, snack on great appetizers, and...
Save Place
609 Davis St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
Sit back and enjoy live music and a great drink at Clive. Like a cabin carved out of the deep Colorado woods, Clive is cozy and non-pretentious, and it delivers a solid drink menu that will keep you happy. Must try: La Otra Palabra: Ilegal Joven...
Save Place
1500 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
My favorite thing about my neighborhood (besides the Whip In) is South Congress Avenue. It is home to my favorite coffee shop and several of my favorite restaurants (South Congress Cafe, The Woodland, Enoteca, Vespaio, etc..). There are tons of...
Save Place
1500 S Lamar Blvd #150, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Indulge in cuisine inspired by Northern Spain with more than 40 kinds of tapas. Owned by Spanish power couple chef Daniel Olivella and Vanessa Jerez. Some favorites include the Calamares fritos (fried baby squid, fennel) and the Paella Barlata...
Save Place
1706 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
An old-fashioned soda fountain and 300+ different varieties of bulk candy; Big Top Candy Shop opened its doors in October 2007 and has been satisfying the sweet tooth of all visitors, regardless of age! There's also over 2,000 kinds of wrapped...
Save Place
2310 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78722, USA
Whether you come for the impressive craft beer selection or for its hearty food, Haymaker won't disappoint. It is the neighborhood bar that welcomes all; for an after work drink (check out their daily specials), to check out a game or two from...
Save Place
1005 W Burnside St, Portland, OR 97209, USA
An iconic name in Portland retail—as well as among readers who have never been to the city—Powell’s has multiple locations on both sides of the Willamette. The downtown store remains the one best suited for visitors to explore,...
Save Place
2 SW Naito Pkwy, Portland, OR 97204, USA
The #1 thing recommended to me to see in Portland was the Saturday Market. It lived up to its hype! I spent a few hours Saturday morning wandering around the market and was floored at the talent of the vendors. I was also shocked at how reasonably...
Save Place
3971 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97212, USA
Box Social is about as close as you'll ever get to a classic speakeasy—small, nondescript, curtains drawn, and upon arrival you'll wonder if you need a secret password to enter. Deemed Portland's premiere drinking parlor, the Box is all about...
Save Place
701 SW 6th Ave, Portland, OR 97205, USA
We all love a free tour and this introduction to Portland was a perfect one. What’s the tour, you ask? Well, it’s the Secrets of Portlandia tour of course! The walk covers all of the weird facts, sites, and signs that make Portland the crazy fun...
Save Place
621 SE Morrison St, Portland, OR 97214, USA
For several years, I've been reading about Bunk Sandwiches in Portland, Oregon. There are now two locations of the casual breakfast- and lunch-only spot (one close to the Pearl District; the original on the SE side of town). My dining companions...
Save Place
341 SW 10th Ave, Portland, OR 97205, USA
The title really said it all. We just popped into this art-house theater because we'd seen the advert for "Sleepwalk with Me" on its sign. We knew it must be a hip joint because a) it's in Portland's Pearl District, and b) there were lots of young...
Save Place
240 N Broadway #129, Portland, OR 97227, USA
When traveling, I love to spend Saturday morning at the farmers market. There's no better way to meet the locals and get to know the town culture. What produce do they love? What coffee do they sip? What's the overall mood? One of the best...
Save Place
NW 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97210, USA
We came across this little area of Portland's Nob Hill by chance. We were on the hunt for ice cream. But we were charmed by what we found—a really beautiful run of shops, five or six blocks long, that evolved over the course of the road from new...
Save Place
664 S Weller St, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
There are plenty of great dim sum restaurants in Seattle's International District, aka Chinatown, but Duk Li is a personal favorite. While they don't wheel carts full of steamer baskets around the restaurant, the food is served up fresh, fast, and...
Save Place
1521 Melrose Ave, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Seattle has many fine spots for good oysters. Our go-to, every time, spot is Taylor Shellfish Farms' Melrose Market on Melrose in Seattle. A large "sink" with multiple bins of oysters, clams, and geoduck sits in the middle of the room. Cold clean...
Save Place
411 15th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112, USA
Open since 2000, Victrola is a fixture on the 15th Ave strip, and its mismatched outdoor seats are always full of patrons sipping coffee drinks and enjoying the people-watching. The cafe features art openings and local art on its walls, and the...
Save Place
614 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
The Underground Tour is one of Seattle's most iconic attractions and a definite must-do for visitors. Sure, the tour guides tell corny jokes, but the history really is fascinating: in the late 1800s, after a devastating fire and chronic flooding...
Save Place
2809 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Save Place
621 N 35th St, Seattle, WA 98103, USA
Portage Bay Goods describes itself as “a gift shop for the thoughtful procrastinator,” but it’s equally handy for souvenir-seeking visitors — or even locals looking for a fun little treat for themselves. They carry tons of highly giftable and...
Save Place
3504 Fremont Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103, USA
It’s basically a universally acknowledged truth that a true Seattle used bookstore must have a resident cat, and Ophelia's Books, in Fremont, is no exception. Well-organized and eclectic, they carry out-of-print and one-of-a-kind treasures....
Save Place
325 5th Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109, USA
This sheet-metal fever dream by architect Frank Gehry is like a rock-and-roll Guggenheim, home to interactive exhibits that span music, sci-fi, fantasy, animation, video games, and other scrambled bits of modern life. A hands-on studio lets kids...
Save Place
Pioneer Square, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
One of Seattle's most postcard-friendly areas, Pioneer Square is a beautiful, historical neighborhood with plenty to do. The galleries come alive for First Thursday art walks, not to mention the delicious lunch spots, quirky boutiques, and vibrant...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever